Sen. Ted Cruz Just Went Off on Special Counsel Jack Smith in Fiery Senate Hearing

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz just tore into disgraced special counsel Jack Smith during Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, where Smith was questioned about his two federal investigations and indictments of President Donald Trump: the classified-documents case and the 2020 election interference case tied to Jan. 6.

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Cruz asked Smith whether he had any regrets about his tenure as special counsel, to which Smith replied that he regretted the treatment of his colleagues, whom were targeted, fired, and vilified by the Trump administration. Cruz, however, was not about to let that answer slide.

🚨 JUST IN: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) just BLEW UP HARD on disgraced Special Counsel Jack Smith for SPYING on Trump allies, improperly taking records and SMALL DOLLAR DONOR personal info



Now issue criminal referrals and PROSECUTE SMITH!



"Congratulations! Because you have succeeded… pic.twitter.com/26Yu0EHca7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2026

"You have any regrets?" Sen. Cruz asked

"Regrets regarding my work in special counsel?"

"Yes."

"Yes, I regret that the people I worked with have been unfairly fired and vilified," Smith replied.

"Of course, of course, you can't bring yourself, well let me say congratulations, because you have succeeded where Richard Nixon failed, which is weaponizing the Department of Justice and the federal government to go after your political opponents," the Texas Senator fumed. "Congratulations, you are stepping into the shoes of John Mitchell, and yet your abuse is far greater than John Mitchell, and I understand for the rest of your life you're going to be hailed as a hero in the resistance movement."

"I assume you have a pink hat somewhere at home, and people will be proud of you for resisting, but I'll tell you what you have done. You have brought the Department of Justice into disrepute, because instead of being apolitical, instead of enforcing the law, you willingly were conscripted as a foot soldier for the DNC," Sen. Cruz said. "And you know what you also did? You re-elected President Donald Trump, because the American people were disgusted at your willingness to abuse power in partisan ends. Javert from Les Mis [Les Misérables] would look at you with astonishment."

"I believe you have no regrets. I believe you have convinced yourself that this witch hunt targeting half the country for partisan ends was justified," he added. "Well, let me say you have brought the Department of Justice into disrepute, and you have done enormous damage, and I believe your conduct represents the most egregious abuse of power in the history of the Department of Justice."

Tuesday’s hearing centered on whether federal prosecutors used the powers of their office appropriately in Arctic Frost, particularly in seeking phone records from lawmakers, pursuing information tied to political donors and Republican organizations, and investigating a former president.

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Republicans are pressing Smith for a clearer account of the investigation’s scope, the legal basis for its subpoenas, and whether his earlier testimony left out material information. If investigators crossed constitutional or ethical lines, the hearing is hopefully only the starting point, as many Republicans hope to see Smith held accountable for his abuses of power.

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