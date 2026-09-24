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This Is What Counts for 'Journalism' Over at NBC News

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 24, 2026 11:00 AM
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This Is What Counts for 'Journalism' Over at NBC News
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

It must've been a slow news day for the folks over at NBC News. That can be the only reason why they would even dream of publishing a story like this, which features a concept so simple that a toddler understands it. Then again, this is the media we're talking about here, so we have to set the bar pretty low.

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Yet even then, the media never fails to disappoint us. At least this time, it's something funny and not the usual left-wing propaganda we get from the legacy media. Anyway, NBC News really wants us to know that food stays fresher longer if you keep the refrigerator doors closed.

But no, seriously. The story is actually about what to do if you lose power — something not mentioned at all in this X post.

Here's more:

First, to state the obvious, you don’t have to worry about non-perishable food in your pantry. When the power goes out, you really only need to think about perishable stuff in your fridge and freezer. The good news: “A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if it is unopened,” says Dr. Vanessa Coffman, alliance director for Stop Foodborne Illness. “A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours, or 24 hours if it is half full, but only if the door remains closed.”

In other words, a well-stocked freezer buys you significantly more time than a fridge — but only if you can hold off on opening it. Both experts I spoke with agreed that this tactic of keeping your fridge and freezer shut is key.

“The most important thing you can do is keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible,” says Melissa Vaccaro, senior food safety program specialist at the National Environmental Health Association. “Every time you open the door, cold air escapes and the temperature inside rises more quickly.” That means you should resist the urge to peek inside and check on things — each open door lets precious cold air out and speeds up the clock on your food’s expiration.

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Hand them the Pulitzer right now. Truly groundbreaking stuff here.

NBC is acting like this is news to any of us.

There's always a post.

Really hard-hitting journalism.

That's a fair point.

The media are supposed to be communicators. That means taking complex issues or ideas and turning them into clear, concise, and understandable stories. NBC News couldn't even be bothered to articulate the purpose of this article in the X post.

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News Topics MEDIA BIAS | FAKE NEWS
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