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Here's Your Reminder That David Crowley Is About to Raise Property Taxes Again

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 5:30 PM
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Here's Your Reminder That David Crowley Is About to Raise Property Taxes Again
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

So much for affordability.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has requested a 26 percent property tax increase in the next budget while his county still faces a massive deficit and service cuts.

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But Crowley himself won't tell you that. He's pulling a leaf from Nancy Pelosi's playbook and telling Milwaukee County residents they'll find out what's in the budget when it's released. That's set to happen before the election, which can't be good for Crowley.

It's not really a surprise the county is in dire fiscal straits, though. Crowley hired Nick Sinram to run its budget. Sinram previously worked for Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), and under Sinram's leadership, the district overspent its budget by $46 million. It's also the fourth-worst district in the country, despite all that spending.

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If Crowley gets his 26 percent hike, homeowners could see their county tax levy go up by as much as $300, and that's on top of school district taxes, city/village/town taxes, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) taxes, and taxes for Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC).

Wisconsin already saw property tax levies make their highest jump in two decades thanks to Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and his 400-year tax hike. Another 26 percent means higher costs of doing business, higher grocery prices, higher rents, and fewer services.

David Crowley would do the same thing to the state of Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics TAXES | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | WISCONSIN
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