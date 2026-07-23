James Talarico Continues Pandering to Voters, This Time by Supporting Reparations

The other day, it looked like things were going off the rails for James Talarico, when he was yelled at by black voters at an event. His campaign must know he's in trouble, because it vowed to spend $25 million to mobilize black voters for the midterms this November, according to Houston Public Media.

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Here's more on that:

State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, has pledged to spend $25 million to mobilize Black voters on behalf of his campaign for the U.S. Senate this fall. Most polling shows Talarico in a statistical dead heat against his Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston, said the investment is much larger than what Texas typically sees from statewide Democratic campaigns in terms of efforts to mobilize the Black vote. Garnering the support of Black Texans figures to be critical for Talarico as he seeks to become the first Democrat to win a statewide election in more than 30 years. "This clearly signals the Talarico campaign is worried about making sure the Black vote comes out," Rottinghaus said. "The Black vote is central to Democratic success in Texas, and historically without a sizable turnout among Black voters, Democrats have not done well."

The Talarico campaign doesn't think that's enough, it seems, because he's also come out in favor of reparations.

NEW: Texas Dem James Talarico, accused of racism during final weeks of his primary campaign, now says he supports reparations for black people.



Move comes as polls show he's struggling to shore up support from black votershttps://t.co/KVLnokfqBz — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 22, 2026

Talarico says his support is "part of his faith tradition."

James Talarico says he supports reparations.



Q: Do you support reparations?



TALARICO: “Restoration, repairing past harms, is part of my faith tradition…” pic.twitter.com/261LTwFFrt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2026

"Restorating, repairing past harms, is part of my faith tradition. It's part of the values I was raised with and it's exactly why need a lot of the policies we've been talking about here. To invest in black communities, to invest in black Texas. Whether it's tuition relief, whether it is homeownership grants, whether it is baby bonds to ensure that we are helping to build that generational wealth, we have to correct the injustices of our past," Talarico said.

"I talked about Sam Branch, Texas, but I don't think I mentioned that Sam Branch is a freedman community," he continued, "so we are seeing the reverberations of slavery in modern-day Texas, all over the place. And until we as a society are committed to righting those past wrongs, of restoring our black communities, we're never going to be able to get this country back on track.

Reparations in 2026? The last slaves and slave owners died generations ago. No one alive is a direct victim or perpetrator.

Talarico, what about your own faith tradition? Ezekiel 18:20: “The child will not share the guilt of the parent.” Collective racial guilt across centuries… — Jeff Cascetta (@Cassetta13) July 21, 2026

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This won't play well with other voters, none of whom owned slaves or had anything to do with slavery.

James Talarico is a woke lunatic who would rather pander to his far-Left base than fight for hardworking Texans. https://t.co/ShAE7uSAyV — Republicans (@Republicans) July 22, 2026

He'll make those hardworking Texans pay, though.

Where is Black Texas located?



Does Talarico think he is campaigning for Senate in Massachusetts?



He is a walking campaign ad against himself.



Texas is not voting for reparations. https://t.co/DL7cG9lJWs — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 21, 2026

He sure thinks it is.

He'd be wrong, of course.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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