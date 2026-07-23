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James Talarico Continues Pandering to Voters, This Time by Supporting Reparations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 7:45 AM
James Talarico Continues Pandering to Voters, This Time by Supporting Reparations
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The other day, it looked like things were going off the rails for James Talarico, when he was yelled at by black voters at an event. His campaign must know he's in trouble, because it vowed to spend $25 million to mobilize black voters for the midterms this November, according to Houston Public Media.

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Here's more on that:

State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, has pledged to spend $25 million to mobilize Black voters on behalf of his campaign for the U.S. Senate this fall. Most polling shows Talarico in a statistical dead heat against his Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston, said the investment is much larger than what Texas typically sees from statewide Democratic campaigns in terms of efforts to mobilize the Black vote. Garnering the support of Black Texans figures to be critical for Talarico as he seeks to become the first Democrat to win a statewide election in more than 30 years.

"This clearly signals the Talarico campaign is worried about making sure the Black vote comes out," Rottinghaus said. "The Black vote is central to Democratic success in Texas, and historically without a sizable turnout among Black voters, Democrats have not done well."

The Talarico campaign doesn't think that's enough, it seems, because he's also come out in favor of reparations.

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2026 ELECTIONS BLACK LIVES MATTER DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Talarico says his support is "part of his faith tradition."

"Restorating, repairing past harms, is part of my faith tradition. It's part of the values I was raised with and it's exactly why need a lot of the policies we've been talking about here. To invest in black communities, to invest in black Texas. Whether it's tuition relief, whether it is homeownership grants, whether it is baby bonds to ensure that we are helping to build that generational wealth, we have to correct the injustices of our past," Talarico said.

"I talked about Sam Branch, Texas, but I don't think I mentioned that Sam Branch is a freedman community," he continued, "so we are seeing the reverberations of slavery in modern-day Texas, all over the place. And until we as a society are committed to righting those past wrongs, of restoring our black communities, we're never going to be able to get this country back on track.

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This won't play well with other voters, none of whom owned slaves or had anything to do with slavery.

He'll make those hardworking Texans pay, though.

He sure thinks it is.

He'd be wrong, of course.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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