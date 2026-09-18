DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Gavin Newsom Pretends to Care About Wisconsin Gas Prices

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 18, 2026 8:30 AM
Advertisement
Gavin Newsom Pretends to Care About Wisconsin Gas Prices
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

California has the highest gas taxes in the nation, at 76.3 cents per gallon. That also means it has the highest gas prices in the nation, averaging $6.09 per gallon. Democrats want high gas prices to discourage driving, of course, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is no different. But Newsom also wants to run for president in 2028, and he simply hates President Trump, so he has to pretend to care about high gas prices in other states, like Wisconsin.

Advertisement

This writer lives in Wisconsin, and yes, gas prices have gone up. But that's not enough to make her support Democrats and their socialist policies.

They will never do that.

Incredible work, Gavin!

And despite the rise in Wisconsin gas prices, they're still below the national average.

We're not sure if Newsom is severely lacking self-awareness or he's just this opportunistic.

Recommended
The Fantasy House of Mark Carney Victor Davis Hanson Why a CNN Host Was Aghast Over the Latest Michigan Senate Poll Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He truly is a stereotypical politician on steroids.

Wisconsinites don't want a guy like Newsom telling us how to run our state, when we see what a disaster California is.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | GAVIN NEWSOM | TAXES | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Fantasy House of Mark Carney

The Fantasy House of Mark Carney

Victor Davis Hanson
Why a CNN Host Was Aghast Over the Latest Michigan Senate Poll

Why a CNN Host Was Aghast Over the Latest Michigan Senate Poll

Matt Vespa
Why These Two Utah College Republicans Were Targeted for Expulsion by Campus Leftists

Why These Two Utah College Republicans Were Targeted for Expulsion by Campus Leftists

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos