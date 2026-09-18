Gavin Newsom Pretends to Care About Wisconsin Gas Prices

California has the highest gas taxes in the nation, at 76.3 cents per gallon. That also means it has the highest gas prices in the nation, averaging $6.09 per gallon. Democrats want high gas prices to discourage driving, of course, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is no different. But Newsom also wants to run for president in 2028, and he simply hates President Trump, so he has to pretend to care about high gas prices in other states, like Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Gas prices SKYROCKETED in Wisconsin overnight by 23¢.



Incredible work, @realDonaldTrump! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 17, 2026

This writer lives in Wisconsin, and yes, gas prices have gone up. But that's not enough to make her support Democrats and their socialist policies.

You're in charge of the worst run state in America. I would say you should worry about California, but the best thing you and the other clowns running your state could do for California is resign as a group. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 17, 2026

They will never do that.

Don't get all twisted up over it. Your state is still #1 in gas prices, poverty, and outbound one-way U-Haul rentals! pic.twitter.com/gPp2L49td1 — ᗷOOᗰEᖇ ᑕᗩᖇOᒪYᑎ (@thurmanlady1) September 18, 2026

Incredible work, Gavin!

And despite the rise in Wisconsin gas prices, they're still below the national average.

I wonder if @CAGovernor @GavinNewsom knows that California has THE HIGHEST GAS PRICES IN THE USA, as we've had for over a decade.



CA: $6.097/gallon average



WI: $4.404/gallon average (below average)



Californians pay $1.693 MORE per gallon, thanks to CA's gov't policies. pic.twitter.com/cS7yuW7urw — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) September 17, 2026

We're not sure if Newsom is severely lacking self-awareness or he's just this opportunistic.

One might have room to criticize if they were performing well at their job.



Gavin Newsom not only does not have room to criticize, but he's a walking disaster.



He's the stereotypical corrupt politician but on steroids.



I'd say he's a terrible human being, but his being human… https://t.co/xuPpLlrE6c — Jari the Hutt (@kurri_jari) September 17, 2026

He truly is a stereotypical politician on steroids.

I spent a week in California this summer. I couldn't believe how absolutely awful it was. Prices through the roof. I would love to never go back again! https://t.co/IG1ZEuX1Jo — Wisconsin Patriot (@MAGA_WI_Patriot) September 17, 2026

Wisconsinites don't want a guy like Newsom telling us how to run our state, when we see what a disaster California is.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.