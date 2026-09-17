White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Made a Big Announcement About Her Health

In March, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told the world she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer. Doctors caught the cancer early, and Wiles began treatment immediately. President Trump called Wiles an "incredible Chief of Staff" in a Truth Social post and said Wiles would continue working during her treatment.

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"She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent!" President Trump wrote. "Her strength and her commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment tells you everything you need to know about her."

Yesterday, Wiles announced on X that she was declared cancer-free after an appointment at the Mayo Clinic.

Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear.



I am cancer free.



Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way.



A… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) September 16, 2026

"A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support. I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda," Wiles wrote on X.

Here's more:

The White House declined to comment further on Wiles’ announcement. She continued to work at the White House as one of Trump’s closest aides while undergoing treatment, even making a rare visit to Capitol Hill in July to huddle privately with top Senate Republicans and break the logjam that stalled Trump’s SAVE America Act. Wiles is the first woman to serve as a White House chief of staff. About 300,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, according to the National Institutes of Health. Approximately 13% of women are diagnosed with the disease at some point during their lifetime.

Many wished Wiles continued good health.

Our prayers are answered! Congratulations Susie. Cheryl and I are celebrating your recovery. We love ❤️ You. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 16, 2026

She also got kind words from Tulsi Gabbard, whose husband, Abraham, is fighting his own battle with cancer.

This is wonderful news!! I’m so happy to hear this. Thank God 🙏🏽 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2026

And Sen. John Fetterman wished her well.

Vice President Vance said he and Usha were happy to hear this news.

"Thank you Susie for remaining a symbol of strength and leadership throughout this battle," Vance wrote. "Your indomitable spirit is something we can all learn from and strive to replicate."

Usha and I are very happy to hear this news and the answer to our prayers.



Thank you Susie for remaining a symbol of strength and leadership throughout this battle. Your indomitable spirit is something we can all learn from and strive to replicate. https://t.co/oBKWekjKVF — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 16, 2026

Speaker Mike Johnson called Wiles a fighter.

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Great news and answered prayers! 🙏🏼 @SusieWiles47, you have shown us once again what a fighter you are, and we’re praying for your continued health and recovery. https://t.co/RG8fJmySuX — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 17, 2026

And Sen. Ted Cruz chimed in, too.

This is wonderful to hear.



Susie has shown tremendous strength throughout this fight.



Thank God for this good news, and continued prayers for Susie and her family. https://t.co/iv9X053fWU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 16, 2026

This is wonderful news.

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