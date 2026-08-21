Tulsi Gabbard Provides Update on Husband Abraham's Cancer Fight

Back in May, Tulsi Gabbard resigned from her post as Director of National Intelligence after her husband, Abraham, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. She left to help care for him, and yesterday she provided an update on his condition and what the future looks like.

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Earlier this year, my husband Abraham was diagnosed with a very rare bone cancer. This has been a challenging time for us and is hard to talk about. But so many of you have reached out asking how he’s doing, and sharing your prayers and well wishes with us. We made this video… pic.twitter.com/kcVfzJyncI — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 20, 2026

"Earlier this year, my husband Abraham was diagnosed with cancer," Gabbard said, explaining that Abraham was diagnosed with a very rare type of cancer called sacral chordoma, a "one in a million type of cancer."

"We talked with our doctors and said, 'Okay, what are our options?' One is a very invasive surgery to remove the bottom part of Abraham's sacrum and his tailbone, and the other option was radiation," she continued. "So we scheduled the surgery as quickly as we could."

The video then shows Abraham in the pre-op room before the procedure. That procedure ended up taking almost eight hours.

"I was so happy to see him when they wheeled him back into that recovery room, but it was also really scary, which I didn't expect," Gabbard said.

She continued, "He'd been under heavy anesthesia for almost eight hours. His body as he started to come out started reacting to the drugs that were in his body. It was tough."

"So that night, more than a few times, Abraham said, 'I want to get up.' He had some help from some great nurses to just start very, very slowly walking around. He would take a few steps, he would throw up as he was trying to walk around, but he kept going. He refused to take any narcotic pain medication," Gabbard said. "And so he really had to push through the post-operative pain. A few weeks after the surgery was done, pathologists and the doctor said that they are confident that they were able to cut out all of the cancerous bone and tissue."

"So here we are now, almost three months after, and he started a very rigorous physical therapy program," she said. "He gets frustrated a lot because he wants to be able to make progress faster, and sometimes he's pushed a little bit too far, but overall Abraham is progressing very well."

But Abraham's journey does not end there. He will have to be monitored regularly going forward.

"He'll have to continue to get frequent MRIs to keep an eye on whether or not this cancer is coming back either in the same place or in other parts of his body," Gabbard noted.

"We are so grateful to God for His unconditional love, for being our shelter, for being our peace and our strength. We want to say thank you to the doctors, the surgeon, the pathologist, the anesthesiologists. We want to say thank you to all of you, sharing the most beautiful prayers and well-wishes with us. Mahalo nui loa to you all," Gabbard said.

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The video ended with a tearful Gabbard being hugged by Abraham.

I can’t imagine, amiga, what you all went through and are still going through. You’re in my prayers and here for you. God protect you both always. — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores4TX) August 21, 2026

Countless people continued offering prayers and well-wishes for Tulsi and Abraham.

.@TulsiGabbard Heidi & I are praying for you & Abraham. May God’s healing healing hand be upon him.

🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/2UUFe3dWhI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 20, 2026

We all continue sending love and support to Tulsi and Abraham.

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