Is the Media Pushing Another Russian Collusion-Style Hoax Ahead of the Midterms?

We don’t need to read too much into this story. It seems like a shoddy attempt to manufacture a Russian collusion-style hoax ahead of the 2026 midterms. Here’s the story from The New York Times: top aides in the Trump orbit, Chris LaCivita and James Blair, helped the pro-Russian government in the Republic of Srpska. Yes, which is legal; consultants work on other elections outside the US all the time. The piece even mentioned that, so nice try with the not-so-subtle attempt to gin up the Russia stuff again, guys. This is a Temu version of Michael Cohen in Prague (via NYT):

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As President Trump crisscrossed the country last week trying to help his party avoid a blowout in next month’s midterm elections, two of his top political advisers were in the Balkans helping a pro-Russian government looking to tighten its grip on power. James Blair and Chris LaCivita, who are leading a big-money midterm advertising campaign for the Trump political operation, spent some of the past few days in a small self-governing territory in Bosnia and Herzegovina called Republika Srpska ahead of elections there on Sunday, according to four people familiar with their travels who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the Balkan work. The engagement is the latest example of Trump advisers profiting from far-right politicians abroad who have sought favor from the U.S. president while bucking the international community. Mr. Blair and Mr. LaCivita were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars each through a Washington-based law firm that was retained by Republika Srpska’s government to provide counsel on voting issues, according to two of the people familiar with the engagement. They said the work was for the government and not the nationalist party that controls it, though they are essentially one and the same. […] It is not uncommon for political consultants, lawyers and lobbyists with ties to U.S. presidents to offer their services to foreign governments and campaigns.

Seriously, what is this story? The media imploded over the Russian collusion hoax. It had no legs, was proven false, and this is too niche, on top of being a nothingburger, to have any legs. No one cares. And everyone knows the media cannot be trusted.

'Trump reportedly consulted; consultants got paid to do work that's perfectly legal, but their clients were Slavic.'

Oh, my word, it's like the Pentagon Papers.

They're wrong about everything.

A case study for anyone still wondering why Americans have lost faith in the media. When an election is on the line and you’re Republican, they’ll twist your words and distort the facts to fit their predetermined narrative—no matter what. What I said was simple: any Big Tech company investing in data centers need to pay their own way, give back to the community, and commit not to raise rates. No more tax breaks. The full quote is below. But if you read @WEWS’s article, you won’t see it. My team gave notoriously biased @MorganTrau the opportunity to correct the record and report the facts, but she refused. She knowingly and deceptively left out the rest of my quote to push the narrative for her Democrat friends. Need any more proof that the fake liberal media is the communications arm of the Democrat Party? Sad. — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) October 7, 2026

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