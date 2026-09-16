RFK Jr. Pushes Back As Josh Shapiro Continues to Politicize Pennsylvania's Measles Outbreak

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., once again called out Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for politicizing the measles outbreak in his state.

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Back in August, Townhall reported that two people who died during the outbreak did not die from measles. Instead, state public health officials listed the deaths as "measles-associated." One of the deaths, a newborn, died of a ruptured spleen during birth. Postmortem testing found measles antibodies in the infant's blood. Officials in Pennsylvania have been tight-lipped about the second death, but the Lancaster County Coroner's office said there were zero reported measles deaths in the county.

On September 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) challenged the report, because there's a difference between dying from measles and dying with measles. Remember during COVID how the government conflated the two, and even attributed random deaths to COVID, like the guy who was hit by a bus?

Yesterday, Shapiro announced two more "measles-associated" deaths, and made it political again.

Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed two more measles-associated deaths after local coroners reported these individuals died from complications associated with measles. That's four total measles-associated deaths in our Commonwealth and the first Pennsylvania… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 15, 2026

"Pennsylvania is experiencing the worst measles outbreak in the country. To date, we have 693 recorded cases of measles in 38 of our 67 counties. This disease was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000 — yet decades later, we are seeing it surge due to lower vaccination rates," Shapiro wrote. "This serious situation continues to be made worse by RFK Jr. playing games with public health and safety. It's long past time for @SecKennedy to stop stoking vaccine skepticism and misinformation and compromising the serious mission of the nation’s public health agencies. It is also deeply concerning to learn that the Secretary personally intervened in an otherwise administrative process to direct the CDC to not report these Pennsylvania deaths, presumably because it doesn’t fit his phony narrative."

Sec. Kennedy fired back at Shapiro for refusing to cooperate.

Governor Shapiro has chosen to politicize this outbreak instead of implementing a unified public health response. He continues to point the finger at me and the federal government and to malign the Amish while refusing the federal assistance that might help end the outbreak.



I… https://t.co/z589J4Shfr — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) September 15, 2026

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"I have offered the Governor CDC Epi-Aid, which would put CDC epidemiologists on the ground to help the state respond. Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, New Mexico, and Wisconsin requested Epi-Aids and worked alongside CDC teams to help bring their outbreaks rapidly and successfully under control," Kennedy wrote.

"Governor Shapiro’s claim that I directed CDC to suppress Pennsylvania deaths is false. CDC is applying a consistent national standard rather than allowing politicians to decide which deaths appear in federal mortality statistics. CDC will report measles-caused deaths when the National Center for Health Statistics reports measles as the underlying cause based on death record information submitted by the states," the post continued. "CDC’s MMR recommendation remains unchanged. I have repeatedly stated that MMR vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles infection. Pennsylvanians deserve accurate, evidence-based public health information—not political grandstanding."

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