CDC Officially Rejects PA Measles Reports

It’s about time, and it’s right that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did this because there’s no evidence. Pennsylvania jumped the gun, declaring that they had two measles deaths, and shame on President Trump and his administration for tweaking the vaccine schedule. There’s just one problem: dying from measles and dying with measles are two different things, so Gov. Josh Shapiro spread panic over nothing.

Advertisement

This is a long post, but I think it is important for anyone who wants to get to the bottom of what is happening here in Lancaster County.



On Tuesday Aug 25th Governor Shapiro and officials from the PA Dept of Health and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a press… — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) August 27, 2026

Two days ago, Josh Shapiro rushed to a camera to announce two "measles-associated" deaths in Pennsylvania for the first time in 30 years.



He provided no other information other than two people died, they were unvaccinated, and that it was RFK Jr's fault for spreading… pic.twitter.com/CC1LuHBdsF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2026

The Lancaster County coroner has now come out and emphatically stated that the baby that had measles did NOT die from measles, nor was it a contributing factor to the death. The baby died of a lacerated spleen. Governor @JoshShapiroPA lied to America to spread panic & fear. Vile. pic.twitter.com/bmvW7faJe5 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 28, 2026

One of the fatalities was a baby whose cause of death was a lacerated spleen. We still don’t have any additional information about the second measles-associated victim. Funny how we went from ‘death by measles’ to measles-associated — it’s why this story has died. There’s nothing left to use to attack Trump (via NYT):

The new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered agency officials to challenge two measles deaths reported by Pennsylvania, shunning the agency’s normal procedure of accepting data shared by states and amplifying comments made by her boss, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The incident draws the C.D.C. into a highly political disagreement about whether the deaths were a result of measles or merely coincided with the infection, echoing similar disputes over causes of death during the coronavirus pandemic. It also pits the agency against a state health department, an extraordinary move for the C.D.C. But the episode is emblematic of the Trump administration’s continuing tussle with states, particularly those led by Democrats, over health policies and priorities. […] One of the two deaths involved a newborn with a ruptured spleen. Details of the second case have not been disclosed, but both people were unvaccinated and both tested positive for the measles virus, according to the Pennsylvania Health Department. Dr. Erica Schwartz, who has expressed strong, public support of childhood vaccines, was confirmed as C.D.C. director this month, despite persistent questions during her confirmation hearing about her willingness and ability to push back against Mr. Kennedy’s actions. She has repeatedly promised to “follow the science” and promised the agency’s staff that she was prepared to disagree with her superiors when needed, and that she would work to build trust with state partners. But the current incident threatens to do the opposite, some public health experts cautioned.

Advertisement

God, is it too early to start drinking? If they didn’t die of measles and the state says otherwise, then yes, you challenge the findings. They’re crap — this isn’t COVID anymore. No one died of measles in Pennsylvania. And can we stop acting like unvaccinated people are a new Trump-era phenomenon? Marin County, California, had measles outbreaks, and its residents are pink right down to their underwear.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.