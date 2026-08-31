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So, the PA Measles Story Looks Like Fake News

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 31, 2026 3:00 PM
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So, the PA Measles Story Looks Like Fake News
AP Photo/Tom Stathis, File

It’s not surprising that this story has lost legs: the media and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro raced to announce, for some reason, that two measles deaths had been confirmed in the state. That came after the Trump administration announced changes to the vaccine schedule. It was an obvious swipe at the president and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. There’s only one problem: the two people, one of whom was an infant, didn’t die from measles. 

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It's later became a “measles-associated” or adjacent fatality, but the baby died from a lacerated spleen. The Lancaster County coroner also said that we still don’t have any information about the second “measles-associated” death:

So, it was a lie. Shapiro raced to that podium, caused a panic, and lied. 

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Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons took to social media to set the record straight as this started to turn into a circus. 

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News Topics JOSH SHAPIRO | PENNSYLVANIA | ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VACCINES
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