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Amnesty International's 9/11 Post Was Disgusting and Totally On-Brand for Them

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 14, 2026 6:30 PM
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Amnesty International's 9/11 Post Was Disgusting and Totally On-Brand for Them
Amnesty International

Maybe Amnesty International is trying to deflect from the legal trouble it's experienced after the group falsely labeled Beria's Place — the women's shelter founded by author J.K. Rowling — a "hate group" for excluding men from the shelter. 

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But if that's the case, they just made things worse with their post marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. While they admit the attacks were a "crime against humanity," they then blamed the U.S. government for "widespread abuses" against Muslims and others.

So Islamists should be allowed to carry out crimes against humanity without any meaningful consequences?

They are beyond parody.

They're not about amnesty or justice; they're about enforcing a left-wing narrative.

That's who they feel bad for. Not the innocent people killed on 9/11, or the loved ones left to mourn.

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We cannot. That's why we hope Rowling sues them into oblivion.

Because they don't really condemn the attacks. They are simply going through the motions so they can get to their lament for the "real" victims: the Muslim terrorists who carried them out, coordinated them, and continue to support global terrorism.

We all should. Nothing of value would be lost.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

Join Townhall VIP to help us educate the younger generations about these courageous heroes and fight the scourge of Islam. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 9/11 | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | J.K. ROWLING | TERRORISM
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