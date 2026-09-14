Amnesty International's 9/11 Post Was Disgusting and Totally On-Brand for Them

Maybe Amnesty International is trying to deflect from the legal trouble it's experienced after the group falsely labeled Beria's Place — the women's shelter founded by author J.K. Rowling — a "hate group" for excluding men from the shelter.

Advertisement

But if that's the case, they just made things worse with their post marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. While they admit the attacks were a "crime against humanity," they then blamed the U.S. government for "widespread abuses" against Muslims and others.

Al-Qaeda’s September 11th attacks were a crime against humanity that killed nearly 3000 people. The U.S. government responded with a campaign of widespread abuses against Muslim, Brown and Black communities.https://t.co/U76WFy8N91 — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) September 11, 2026

So Islamists should be allowed to carry out crimes against humanity without any meaningful consequences?

This was a joke. pic.twitter.com/uPpPsDl0dL — Groovotron, the dancing robot (@Grooovotron) September 13, 2026

They are beyond parody.

You guys really are a parody site of yourselves now.. — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) September 13, 2026

They're not about amnesty or justice; they're about enforcing a left-wing narrative.

Cry harder for your terrorists. — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) September 14, 2026

That's who they feel bad for. Not the innocent people killed on 9/11, or the loved ones left to mourn.

You can’t hate Amnesty enough. https://t.co/uVutckoUOo — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) September 13, 2026

We cannot. That's why we hope Rowling sues them into oblivion.

They f-ing cannot just condemn the attacks, full stop, on the anniversary, without saying that the US is worse than the attackers. Disgusting, and typical of @Amnesty . https://t.co/ynT6K213aQ — Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) September 11, 2026

Because they don't really condemn the attacks. They are simply going through the motions so they can get to their lament for the "real" victims: the Muslim terrorists who carried them out, coordinated them, and continue to support global terrorism.

I will donate to any effort to shut down Amnesty https://t.co/EHH73q8Hun — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) September 13, 2026

We all should. Nothing of value would be lost.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

Join Townhall VIP to help us educate the younger generations about these courageous heroes and fight the scourge of Islam. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.