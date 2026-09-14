We Know How Hayden Panettiere Died

In August, actress and singer Hayden Panettiere passed away. It was a tragic loss. She had just published a new memoir; her road to recovery seemed to be on track, but she had demons, recently disclosing the difficult decision to give up custody of her daughter to focus on her sobriety. Panettiere had a prolific career in both film and television. If you didn’t catch her on hit shows like Nashville and Heroes, you’d probably recognize her from the latest iteration of the Scream franchise or as Coach Yoast’s daughter, Sheryl, in Remember the Titans.

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I cannot believe Hayden Panettiere has passed away. RIP Hayden: you were such a magnetic talent. I’ll never forget the amazing role you played in Remember the Titans. 🕊️🙏 pic.twitter.com/AU4fkxmiLn — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 17, 2026

On August 16, first responders were called after she was found unresponsive in Greenville, South Carolina. She suffered cardiac arrest. A drug overdose was suspected, and we can now confirm that Panettiere died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl (via NY Post):

Hayden Panettiere died after taking just one pill that is believed to have been oxycodone laced with fentanyl, it was reported Monday as cops are said to be “zeroing in” on her alleged dealer. The actress appears to have met with her “long-time drug dealer” in Los Angeles before flying to South Carolina, where she died of a suspected overdose on Aug. 16, just before her 37th birthday, multiple law enforcement sources connected to the case told TMZ. The mom appears to have taken one pill the day she died, but it was fatal because it was laced with fentanyl, the sources said of the opioid 50 times stronger than heroin. Panettiere died from a suspected overdose, but the authorities have not released her exact cause of death. They warned toxicology results could take up to 12 weeks. The development comes amid reports that the authorities were “zeroing in on a potential drug dealer” in the case.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is now involved in the investigation.

Panettiere was 36.

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