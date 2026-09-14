DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

We Know How Hayden Panettiere Died

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 14, 2026 3:30 PM
Advertisement
We Know How Hayden Panettiere Died
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In August, actress and singer Hayden Panettiere passed away. It was a tragic loss. She had just published a new memoir; her road to recovery seemed to be on track, but she had demons, recently disclosing the difficult decision to give up custody of her daughter to focus on her sobriety. Panettiere had a prolific career in both film and television. If you didn’t catch her on hit shows like Nashville and Heroes, you’d probably recognize her from the latest iteration of the Scream franchise or as Coach Yoast’s daughter, Sheryl, in Remember the Titans. 

Advertisement

On August 16, first responders were called after she was found unresponsive in Greenville, South Carolina. She suffered cardiac arrest. A drug overdose was suspected, and we can now confirm that Panettiere died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl (via NY Post):

Hayden Panettiere died after taking just one pill that is believed to have been oxycodone laced with fentanyl, it was reported Monday as cops are said to be “zeroing in” on her alleged dealer. 

The actress appears to have met with her “long-time drug dealer” in Los Angeles before flying to South Carolina, where she died of a suspected overdose on Aug. 16, just before her 37th birthday, multiple law enforcement sources connected to the case told TMZ.

The mom appears to have taken one pill the day she died, but it was fatal because it was laced with fentanyl, the sources said of the opioid 50 times stronger than heroin.

Panettiere died from a suspected overdose, but the authorities have not released her exact cause of death. They warned toxicology results could take up to 12 weeks.

The development comes amid reports that the authorities were “zeroing in on a potential drug dealer” in the case.

Recommended
Aaron Rupar Attacked Trump's Press Wrangler and It Did Not Go Well for Him Amy Curtis Don’t Believe the Hype About James Talarico Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The Drug Enforcement Administration is now involved in the investigation. 

Panettiere was 36. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEA | ENTERTAINMENT | FENTANYL | SOUTH CAROLINA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Aaron Rupar Attacked Trump's Press Wrangler and It Did Not Go Well for Him

Aaron Rupar Attacked Trump's Press Wrangler and It Did Not Go Well for Him

Amy Curtis
Don’t Believe the Hype About James Talarico

Don’t Believe the Hype About James Talarico

Kurt Schlichter
Carney Wants to Make Canada an 'Associate Member' of the EU. What Does That Mean for the US?

Carney Wants to Make Canada an 'Associate Member' of the EU. What Does That Mean for the US?

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos