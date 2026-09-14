Mitch McConnell Is Back

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is back. After months of speculation regarding his health, with some folks wondering if he’d died, the Kentucky Republican was seen being wheeled around D.C., posting on Twitter that he’d cast his first vote since his June fall, which led to his extended hospitalization.

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BREAKING: Our @FoxNews team just saw Sen. Mitch McConnell leave his DC home to likely head to the Hill. He flashed a thumbs up while getting into a SUV.



He also just released a statement saying he will cast his first vote in the Senate tonight since he had his fall in June. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 14, 2026

Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues.



My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made… — U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (@SenMcConnell) September 14, 2026

Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues. My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier. I’m still not quite back to 100%, but I’ve assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me. Elaine and I are very grateful for all the continued well wishes from our fellow Kentuckians, and I’m glad to get back to more of business as usual on their behalf this month.

MITCH MCCONNELL SAYS HE'S RETURNING TO SENATE TODAY — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 14, 2026

So, the conspiracy theories can die off, and Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear can stop the letters pressuring him to resign.

Spectrum News: Police have now blocked off the area in front of Senator Mitch McConnell’s home in DC



Photo credit: @ErinKYSpectrum https://t.co/CAzrOcvpNk pic.twitter.com/WMicDPv940 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 14, 2026

Video footage from CNN shows Mitch McConnell leaving his home in a wheelchair. https://t.co/3hIX8goE57 pic.twitter.com/3NQVx4pswL — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 14, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Mitch McConnell has just been seen for the first time in over THREE MONTHS, leaving his DC home with a massive police escort



The Senate has already started voting, so unsurprisingly, he’s late



This dude is in NO shape to be a US Senator pic.twitter.com/RAIgSFixr7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2026

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