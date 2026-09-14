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Mitch McConnell Is Back

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 14, 2026 6:30 PM
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Mitch McConnell Is Back
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is back. After months of speculation regarding his health, with some folks wondering if he’d died, the Kentucky Republican was seen being wheeled around D.C., posting on Twitter that he’d cast his first vote since his June fall, which led to his extended hospitalization. 

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Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues.

My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier. I’m still not quite back to 100%, but I’ve assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me.

Elaine and I are very grateful for all the continued well wishes from our fellow Kentuckians, and I’m glad to get back to more of business as usual on their behalf this month.

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So, the conspiracy theories can die off, and Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear can stop the letters pressuring him to resign. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | FOX NEWS | KENTUCKY | MITCH MCCONNELL | SENATE
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