Aaron Rupar Attacked Trump's Press Wrangler and It Did Not Go Well for Him

Many media members are dishonest, but few have their own entry on Urban Dictionary. Aaron Rupar, on the other hand, is one who does. Urban Dictionary defines "rupar" as a verb meaning "to lie with impunity; a brazen statement with a focus on misleading, usually with intention of a predetermined outcome."

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It's pretty funny, and his post over the weekend about President Trump's press wrangler proves why he deserves the (dis)honor of having an entry on Urban Dictionary.

another blonde Trump flunkie starts literally shoving photographers away from Trump pic.twitter.com/F0cxPb3LMi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2026

The Left says we should elevate women into positions of power and authority. Unless they support Republicans. Then, the Left calls them a "blonde ... flunkie." Rupar never said this about the myriad handlers who wouldn't let the press answer any questions about Joe Biden.

This did not go well for Rupar, either.

This is a press wrangler doing her job — and doing it well.



Aaron, meanwhile, is gutter trash (in his 40s) who spends his days hiding behind his keyboard and making disturbing comments about women doing their jobs. Truly a sick freak! https://t.co/m9zvkAbm37 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 13, 2026

It's weird that Rupar would refer to her not by name but as a "blonde Trump flunkie." Her name is Ellie Acra, and she's doing her job.

Our own Cameron Arcand also called out Rupar for his "demeaning and ignorant" post.

She’s a press wrangler who plays a critical role in ensuring those of us in the White House Press Corps have access to the president— while also keeping things on schedule.



It’s not a new concept, even when things get chaotic.



This post is demeaning and ignorant. https://t.co/fzS1jG1Zrn — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) September 14, 2026

It absolutely is demeaning and ignorant.

"Another blonde Trump flunkie" is how Aaron chose to describe another woman doing her job. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) September 13, 2026

It's clear the Left doesn't respect women who work for Republicans.

What was the hair color of the numerous handlers who pushed Biden away from the press? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) September 14, 2026

We're sure some of them were blonde, too.

Jill Biden is.

That’s a White House press wrangler doing her job. What an ignorant, misogynistic post. https://t.co/tW7jFIhtKP — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 13, 2026

It's the best the media can do.

What a misogynistic comment. The amount of misogyny directed toward the president’s staff right now is disgusting. She’s wrangling an aggressive group of reporters on a foreign trip. She’s doing her job. That’s the one and only legend @ellieacra holding down the fort. 👏



When… https://t.co/4cEv3drKH7 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) September 13, 2026

"When you’re in the press pool, some of the reporters you travel with are feral animals. I say this with love! I’ve been tripped, whacked with cameras, yelled at by other journalists for no reason. You can’t be precious. They all have their own idiosyncrasies. Some of them are untamed, shall we say! You gotta hold your ground! Kudos to Ellie and the incredible women who work at the White House behind the scenes," Lauren wrote.

That looks kinda familiar. Did you call these Biden press wranglers "flunkies" too? https://t.co/STltmbag4E pic.twitter.com/0UI5mdPDLs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 14, 2026

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He did not. That's (D)ifferent of course.

What does her hair color have to do with her doing her job? She’s a press wrangler.

That’s literally her job.



You seem oddly (creepily) obsessed with blonde women, Aaron. https://t.co/qokAsHjkUu — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 14, 2026

This writer is a blonde. Rupar would probably call her a flunkie, too.

The President is trying to spend a private moment with his family before takeoff. This young woman is doing her job & allowing that to happen. This unreasonable attachment towards a woman because of the color of her hair is interesting. Use of the word shoving is also peculiar. https://t.co/jvc4xgL9vA — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) September 14, 2026

Rupar has to lie and exaggerate.

A weird and oddly personal post. https://t.co/MZBwekXa8X — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2026

It sure seems personal.

There was no reason to even share the clip of a White House staffer doing her job. Yet Rupar did, and he attacked her as a "blonde Trump flunkie" for keeping the press in its place.

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