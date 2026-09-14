DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Aaron Rupar Attacked Trump's Press Wrangler and It Did Not Go Well for Him

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 14, 2026 2:30 PM
Advertisement
Aaron Rupar Attacked Trump's Press Wrangler and It Did Not Go Well for Him
Townhall Media

Many media members are dishonest, but few have their own entry on Urban Dictionary. Aaron Rupar, on the other hand, is one who does. Urban Dictionary defines "rupar" as a verb meaning "to lie with impunity; a brazen statement with a focus on misleading, usually with intention of a predetermined outcome."

Advertisement

It's pretty funny, and his post over the weekend about President Trump's press wrangler proves why he deserves the (dis)honor of having an entry on Urban Dictionary.

The Left says we should elevate women into positions of power and authority. Unless they support Republicans. Then, the Left calls them a "blonde ... flunkie." Rupar never said this about the myriad handlers who wouldn't let the press answer any questions about Joe Biden.

This did not go well for Rupar, either.

It's weird that Rupar would refer to her not by name but as a "blonde Trump flunkie." Her name is Ellie Acra, and she's doing her job.

Our own Cameron Arcand also called out Rupar for his "demeaning and ignorant" post.

Recommended
We Know How Hayden Panettiere Died Matt Vespa Don’t Believe the Hype About James Talarico Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

It absolutely is demeaning and ignorant.

It's clear the Left doesn't respect women who work for Republicans.

We're sure some of them were blonde, too.

Jill Biden is.

It's the best the media can do.

"When you’re in the press pool, some of the reporters you travel with are feral animals. I say this with love! I’ve been tripped, whacked with cameras, yelled at by other journalists for no reason. You can’t be precious. They all have their own idiosyncrasies. Some of them are untamed, shall we say! You gotta hold your ground! Kudos to Ellie and the incredible women who work at the White House behind the scenes," Lauren wrote.

Advertisement

He did not. That's (D)ifferent of course.

This writer is a blonde. Rupar would probably call her a flunkie, too.

Rupar has to lie and exaggerate.

It sure seems personal.

There was no reason to even share the clip of a White House staffer doing her job. Yet Rupar did, and he attacked her as a "blonde Trump flunkie" for keeping the press in its place.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AARON RUPAR | DONALD TRUMP | JILL BIDEN | MEDIA BIAS | WHITE HOUSE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

We Know How Hayden Panettiere Died

We Know How Hayden Panettiere Died

Matt Vespa
Don’t Believe the Hype About James Talarico

Don’t Believe the Hype About James Talarico

Kurt Schlichter
Carney Wants to Make Canada an 'Associate Member' of the EU. What Does That Mean for the US?

Carney Wants to Make Canada an 'Associate Member' of the EU. What Does That Mean for the US?

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos