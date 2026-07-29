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Tipsheet

J.K. Rowling Continues Hammering Amnesty International for Targeting Her Women's Shelter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 29, 2026 8:00 AM
J.K. Rowling Continues Hammering Amnesty International for Targeting Her Women's Shelter
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

Amnesty International made a terrible mistake when it decided to list Beria's Place, the women's shelter founded by author J.K. Rowling as a "hate group." Beria's Place, along with other groups like For Women Scotland and the Gay Men's Network, were all smeared as hate groups by Amnesty International for their views on gender and their refusal to bend the knee to trans activism.

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Lawyers for Beria's Place sent a scathing letter to Amnesty International that prompted the organization to retract its report on those aforementioned groups. But then Rowling and her attorneys learned that Amnesty International has been defaming Beria's Place for much longer.

The letter is long, but here's some of what it says:

While the Response confirms that the defamatory Report had been permanently withdrawn, it also advises that Amnesty will "write further in relation to the other points in your letter in due course, the intention being to do so within 14 days."

Since receipt of the Response, public criticism of the Report in the newspapers and on social media has been widespread. That has led to further information coming into the public domain, set out below, which demands that a full response to all conditions set out in our letter must be provided by return.

...

It has come to light that on 21 May Amnesty published an earlier report which also maliciously defamed our client. "Like a snowball: The growth and impact of the gender critical movement in the UK" ("the Earlier Report") was accompanied by a press release on the Amnesty website which outlined that the report covered analysis of "Anti-trans organisations exerting powerful influence over media and politics." The press release goes on to state that the Earlier Report remains on your website and our client is listed on page 10 as one of the "anti-trans organisations."

...

It is accordingly clear that the Report issued on 8 July was not a "one off" or something which Amnesty had no oversight of but was in fact part of an on-going campaign to maliciously target our client with the aim of destroying its reputation and labeling the vulnerable service users who benefit from the support provided by Beria's Place as anti-trans bigots.

...

Our client, as supported by its founder J.K. Rowling has been absolutely clear that unless Amnesty is willing to agree to the Remedies set out in our earlier letter (included again below for ease), preparations for litigation will commence. Any such litigation will relate to both the Report, the Earlier Report, and the discussion at Shoreditch Arts Club together with the official Amnesty statements which accompanied the reports.

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Related:

CENSORSHIP J.K ROWLING LAWSUIT TRANSGENDER

The letter notes that Amnesty, while claiming the Report "did not go through the established internal review process," was actively endorsing and promoting the Report on BlueSky, and that the day the Report was published, the author, Chiara Capraro, attended an event at the Shoreditch Arts Club, and discussed the Report there.

"It would be highly unusual for such a report to be discussed at a public event in this way if it had not gone 'through the established internal review process,'" the letter notes.

The letter is asking Amnesty to agree that the allegations directed at Beria's Place will not be repeated, demanding a public letter of apology on the main page of Amnesty's website, and call for an external investigation "into how two official reports published in Amnesty's name could contain such egregious falsehoods."

We'll see what Amnesty does.

Rowling says they're not afraid to go to court.

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They are very arrogant and foolish, it seems.

We can only hope.

Someone pointed out that even if Amnesty loses a fortune in damages and legal costs, those who run the organization will face no personal consequences. Rowling doesn't care, however.

"I don’t care about individuals. I do care that a former champion of human rights has become what it was created to fight. It no longer champions freedom of speech and belief. It has become the tyrant that persecutes those who don’t espouse what it decrees acceptable beliefs," she wrote on X.

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