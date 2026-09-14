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The CO Forensics Expert Who Pleaded Guilty to Mishandling Data Was Just Sentenced

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 14, 2026 5:30 PM
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The CO Forensics Expert Who Pleaded Guilty to Mishandling Data Was Just Sentenced
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

In June, Yvonne "Missy" Woods pleaded guilty to numerous charges involving the mishandling of data in dozens of criminal cases, including murders and rapes. Woods, who worked for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for almost 30 years, came under investigation in 2024 after an internal probe found "anomalies" in her work.

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At the time, it was reported that Woods was being investigated for "performing shoddy DNA testing," but it turned out she was also altering data. Her behavior not only sent people to prison, but also led to the dismissal of numerous cases due to lack of DNA evidence. This includes 32 rape cases where she deleted DNA and reported none was found.

The investigation into Woods' work found 1,045 cases between 2008 and 2023 where results were "compromised." Woods would later admit she took shortcuts because "it was easy" and sped up her workflow. More than 400 cases involved sexual assaults and one murder conviction was already tossed while the state looks at more of her work.

She pleaded guilty to four felonies in a plea agreement to avoid a trial where she faced more than 100 charges.

On Friday, Woods was sentenced to ten years in prison.

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This is shameful. Not only what Woods did, but the fact she's only getting a decade behind bars for it.

That would be justice.

So many people were harmed by her corruption.

Even one is too many.

A decade just seems so wrong.

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Many leftists get into positions of power to impose their activism on others. Woods has said she was simply lazy, and wanted to improve her workflow by throwing out DNA results and not running tests. Either way, it's despicable.

This will have long-lasting repercussions in Colorado. Not only have criminals walked free, but innocent people might have been imprisoned because of Woods and her actions. That means there will be lawsuits, which will cost the taxpayers a pretty penny.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics COLORADO | CRIME | JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT | LAWSUIT
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