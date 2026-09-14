The CO Forensics Expert Who Pleaded Guilty to Mishandling Data Was Just Sentenced

In June, Yvonne "Missy" Woods pleaded guilty to numerous charges involving the mishandling of data in dozens of criminal cases, including murders and rapes. Woods, who worked for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for almost 30 years, came under investigation in 2024 after an internal probe found "anomalies" in her work.

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At the time, it was reported that Woods was being investigated for "performing shoddy DNA testing," but it turned out she was also altering data. Her behavior not only sent people to prison, but also led to the dismissal of numerous cases due to lack of DNA evidence. This includes 32 rape cases where she deleted DNA and reported none was found.

The investigation into Woods' work found 1,045 cases between 2008 and 2023 where results were "compromised." Woods would later admit she took shortcuts because "it was easy" and sped up her workflow. More than 400 cases involved sexual assaults and one murder conviction was already tossed while the state looks at more of her work.

She pleaded guilty to four felonies in a plea agreement to avoid a trial where she faced more than 100 charges.

On Friday, Woods was sentenced to ten years in prison.

🚨 BREAKING: Colorado DNA analyst Yvonne “Missy” Woods sentenced to 10 years after deleting male DNA in 32 rape cases — then reporting none was found.



She spent 29 years as CBI’s star expert. Investigators now say 1,045 of her cases are tainted. Over 400 were sexual assaults.… pic.twitter.com/ox0krW5cyF — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) September 11, 2026

This is shameful. Not only what Woods did, but the fact she's only getting a decade behind bars for it.

im not saying this with hyperbole i really think this should be a life sentence https://t.co/ZGgrdj8oF3 — laurinha 🦠 (@ecto_fun) September 13, 2026

That would be justice.

She not only let men get away with rape but allowed them to go on to rape other women. The same massive lack of empathy we see in women who refuse to support or protect any type of women’s rights. https://t.co/mplBcT7wRF — Lottie Lewis (@LottieHistory) September 12, 2026

So many people were harmed by her corruption.

How many rapists escaped and went on to rape more victims because of her. 10 years is not long enough. — PatriotLady (@PatriotLadyLucy) September 12, 2026

Even one is too many.

Only 10 years for a state official tampering with evidence and giving false testimony. On at least 32 rape cases. 10 years for one case yes. But this is the most heinous of people. Its complicity in the crimes themselves by the very person sworn to protect the public. — bruce (@brucemoonpeye) September 12, 2026

A decade just seems so wrong.

The justice system is actually full of prison abolitionist lunatics just like her and it’s a huge problem https://t.co/PIZ4QovHyt — 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬 (Golden Age Arc) (@myth_pilot) September 12, 2026

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Many leftists get into positions of power to impose their activism on others. Woods has said she was simply lazy, and wanted to improve her workflow by throwing out DNA results and not running tests. Either way, it's despicable.

This will have long-lasting repercussions in Colorado. Not only have criminals walked free, but innocent people might have been imprisoned because of Woods and her actions. That means there will be lawsuits, which will cost the taxpayers a pretty penny.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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