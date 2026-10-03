Illegal Alien Gets 24 Months for Using Dead Man's Identity to Collect Government Benefits

An illegal alien from Mexico was sentenced to 24 months in prison for using a deceased person’s identity to receive benefits from federal and state public assistance programs.

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On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

According to court documents, Simon Flores-Torres, 72, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft.

In September 2024, Flores-Torres requested a U.S. passport in someone else’s name. He provided a Kansas driver’s license and Social Security card with the victim’s stolen information as part of the application. Suspicious because of prior applications using the same identity, the U.S. State Department and the Social Security Administration — Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG) launched an investigation. They learned the identity belonged to an actual person who died in 2015.

“Realistically, it is incredibly difficult to avoid violating the law while living day to day in the United States as an illegal alien because one cannot legally drive without a license or legally work without authorization. As a result, identity theft is one of the most common types of cases we prosecute against illegal aliens. The perpetrators care more about gaining privileges their immigration status doesn’t afford them than about the harm they cause to victims,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser.

Further investigation showed Flores-Torres used the victim’s information to fraudulently obtain $95,811 in Social Security benefits from the federal government, and $97,095 in Medicaid and $24,269 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from the state of Kansas. As part of his plea agreement, Flores-Torres must pay restitution to those entities.

“Safeguarding Social Security programs supported by the American taxpayer is our mission. This case demonstrates our commitment to detecting identity related fraud and holding accountable those who attempt to exploit Social Security benefits,” said Corwin Rattler, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge, SSA-OIG, Dallas–Kansas City Field Division. “We appreciate the joint effort and coordination of the Diplomatic Security Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Kansas Department of Revenue throughout this investigation.”

An investigation showed Flores-Torres had also given the victim’s name during a prior arrest.

“This sentencing sends a strong message that schemes to defraud the Medicaid, SNAP, and Social Security Disability programs will not be tolerated,” stated Steven D. Anderson, Kansas Inspector General. “The Office of Inspector General will continue to work cooperatively with our law enforcement partners to aid in the identification and prosecution of individuals engaged in these types of crimes.”

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The Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Kansas Office of Inspector General, and Kansas Department of Revenue investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith prosecuted the case.

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