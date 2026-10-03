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So the Latest New York Times Poll Is a Load of Garbage, Right?

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 03, 2026 1:30 PM
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So the Latest New York Times Poll Is a Load of Garbage, Right?
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

The New York Times released a new poll displaying startling numbers for the statewide races across Texas, showing that the long-time governor of Texas Greg Abbott is trailing behind his Democrat opponent by three points. If accurate, the poll would represent a massive eight-point swing away from other recent polls.

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Of course, there seems to be a problem with this shocker. Onlookers have pointed out that the poll is heavily slanted in favor of Democrats in its methodology. The sample, which was only 600 respondents strong, was overpopulated with third-party voters in 2024 and was heavily skewed away from Trump supporters.

And would you have ever guessed that the margin-of-error in these polls would be laughably large? For Senate races across the country, the New York Times poll has written in a six to seven point margin-of-error. Coincidentally, they have James Talarico up by six points over Ken Paxton where they claim he will have historic shifts across the state, but under preform in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Austin.

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If someone honestly thinks that Abbott is going to lose, let alone by three points, I have a couple of nice ocean front properties to sell them.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | POLLING | TEXAS
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