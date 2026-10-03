So the Latest New York Times Poll Is a Load of Garbage, Right?

The New York Times released a new poll displaying startling numbers for the statewide races across Texas, showing that the long-time governor of Texas Greg Abbott is trailing behind his Democrat opponent by three points. If accurate, the poll would represent a massive eight-point swing away from other recent polls.

Advertisement

TEXAS POLL By NYT/Siena (A+)



SENATE

🟦 James Talarico: 51% (+4)

🟥 Ken Paxton: 45% (-2)

——

GOVERNOR

🟦 Gina Hinojosa: 49% (+5)

🟥 Greg Abbott (i): 46% (-5)



9/21-30 | LV | (+/- vs June)https://t.co/afRJdaYbvp pic.twitter.com/b8qXSz6TPY — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 3, 2026

Texas Governor polls (since 9/4)



9/30 (NYT/Siena): 🔵 Hinojosa +4

9/28 (Beacon/Shaw): 🔴 Abbott +5

9/26 (Big Data Poll): 🔴 Abbott +5

9/24 (Stratus Intel): 🔴 Abbott +5 (R sponsor)

9/22 (Slingshot): 🔴 Abbott +4

9/20 (Marist): 🔵 Hinojosa +3

9/19 (TSU): 🔴 Abbott +4

9/14… — VoteHub (@VoteHub) October 3, 2026

Of course, there seems to be a problem with this shocker. Onlookers have pointed out that the poll is heavily slanted in favor of Democrats in its methodology. The sample, which was only 600 respondents strong, was overpopulated with third-party voters in 2024 and was heavily skewed away from Trump supporters.

New York Times/Siena Texas poll where Greg Abbott trails Gina Hinojosa by 3 points is just Trump +7 on recall in a Trump +14 state and has 13% of 2026 likely voters as 2024 non-major party voters. This almost impossible, of course, in real life. The sample has him losing women.… pic.twitter.com/YrvK7PIobT — Chris (@chriswithans) October 3, 2026

And would you have ever guessed that the margin-of-error in these polls would be laughably large? For Senate races across the country, the New York Times poll has written in a six to seven point margin-of-error. Coincidentally, they have James Talarico up by six points over Ken Paxton where they claim he will have historic shifts across the state, but under preform in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Austin.

Do you think we could get larger margins of error in this trash?



You mean to show me 6 and 7 point leads in TX and AK while still putting both outcomes in the margin of error window?



So it could be Paxton 50-47 and Sullivan 48-45 but who cares? Let’s make up Democrat leads so… pic.twitter.com/GrXcQxDlmW — Seth Keshel (@RealSKeshel) October 3, 2026

I don’t pretend to know if Cohn counts the whole media market as these regions but Talarico is apparently underrunning Beto in Austin (by 11) but doing better in rural Texas by 17 and of course winning the largest margin in Houston ever (D+37 shift)



Why bother releasing it lol https://t.co/xZrNLwCmw0 pic.twitter.com/SkjiTCMHuE — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) October 3, 2026

If someone honestly thinks that Abbott is going to lose, let alone by three points, I have a couple of nice ocean front properties to sell them.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.