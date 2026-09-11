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There's More on the Lone Juror Who Refused to Acquit Lindsay Clancy and Hoo Boy…...

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 11, 2026 3:00 PM
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There's More on the Lone Juror Who Refused to Acquit Lindsay Clancy and Hoo Boy…...
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool


Lindsay Clancy killed her three children in January 2023. She’s been in a mental hospital since then, charged with three counts of murder, and her latest trial ended in a mistrial. One lone juror refused to change his vote, as the other eleven were set on handing down a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict. He’s a lone patriot, someone who believes, as many do, that child murder is a line that shouldn’t be crossed. 

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White female jurors have come forward to vent their frustration over the mistrial, as Clancy can be retried and she should. One said that this individual couldn’t get over the fact that Clancy killed her kids. Well, yeah, lady, that’s why you’re there, and her defense team admitted she had done so. The deluge of rage aimed at this juror, especially from defense attorney Kevin Reddington, was reckless: you know this individual is going to be exposed. And now, we’re one step closer, though the progressive crowd might want to dial it down now that we know this juror is black. So, for a week, one black man showed more sense than the 11 white jurors; they tried to bully him, and this guy stood firm. What an absolute legend:

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He also demonstrated how Clancy killed her kids with exercise bands on water bottles during deliberations. 

Look, I'm only going by the Left's rules here, but what they did to this man was pretty racist. 

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News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH
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