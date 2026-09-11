There's More on the Lone Juror Who Refused to Acquit Lindsay Clancy and Hoo Boy…...





Lindsay Clancy killed her three children in January 2023. She’s been in a mental hospital since then, charged with three counts of murder, and her latest trial ended in a mistrial. One lone juror refused to change his vote, as the other eleven were set on handing down a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict. He’s a lone patriot, someone who believes, as many do, that child murder is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

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White female jurors have come forward to vent their frustration over the mistrial, as Clancy can be retried and she should. One said that this individual couldn’t get over the fact that Clancy killed her kids. Well, yeah, lady, that’s why you’re there, and her defense team admitted she had done so. The deluge of rage aimed at this juror, especially from defense attorney Kevin Reddington, was reckless: you know this individual is going to be exposed. And now, we’re one step closer, though the progressive crowd might want to dial it down now that we know this juror is black. So, for a week, one black man showed more sense than the 11 white jurors; they tried to bully him, and this guy stood firm. What an absolute legend:

NEW: Lindsay Clancy juror Paula Devlin reveals on 'CBS Mornings' that the lone, male holdout juror who voted to find Clancy guilty of murdering her children was the *only* person of color -- a black man.



The 11 not-guilty jurors -- who hectored him for a week to cave -- were all… pic.twitter.com/5qirHNGCyx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2026

The more I hear about the lone juror the more of a hero he becomes https://t.co/SXKsQxCgGA — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) September 10, 2026

He also demonstrated how Clancy killed her kids with exercise bands on water bottles during deliberations.

The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial used an exercise band and a water bottle to reenact how her three children were killed — stunning the 11 other jurors who wanted to acquit.



Nick Dargie, 25, one of the jurors, said the holdout couldn't point to a single… pic.twitter.com/pvhZpeq1ra — Fox True Crime (@FoxTrueCrime) September 10, 2026

These women are angrier at the juror than they are at the lady who murdered her 3 kids. https://t.co/PF4FORoFTC — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) September 4, 2026

Look, I'm only going by the Left's rules here, but what they did to this man was pretty racist.

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