$300 an Hour: El-Sayed's Wayne County Consulting Contract Draws Scrutiny in Michigan Senate Race

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed billed taxpayers $9,000 per month in consulting fees while running for public office, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

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The Wayne County Health and Veterans Department contracted El-Sayed for consulting on April 23, 2025, the newspaper reported.

El-Sayed was paid $9,000 monthly for 30 hours of work, which was routed through "AME Higher LLC," the paper reported. El-Sayed previously worked for the county health services department for two years.

The Free Beacon reported:



The contract, which extended through the end of the calendar year, stipulated that El-Sayed would be paid at a monthly rate of $9,000 for 30 hours of work—which amounts to around $ 300 per hour. Wayne County is run by county executive Warren Evans, a Democrat. Under the agreement, El-Sayed was approved to receive up to $72,000 for eight months of consulting work, in which he would "provide strategic support to the County in efforts to ensure smooth and effective leadership transition and aligning operational priorities with the County's broader vision for public health and human services." The payments were routed through "AME Higher LLC," an entity created by El-Sayed as a pass-through for his consulting and speaking fees, according to the contract.

El-Sayed barely beat Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) in August, and now he faces off against Republican Mike Rogers in November.

El-Sayed has run on a Democratic Socialist platform. He claims that he'll take money out of politics, put money in your pocket, and give Medicare for All. But those goals are antithetical, Michigan Republican Party Senior Communications Advisor Greg Manz said in a statement.

"Conman Abdul El-Sayed is running the oldest con in politics, telling voters one thing while doing the opposite. He claims he wants 'money out of politics,' yet he's been cashing checks from the Soros family, begging Chuck Schumer for corporate campaign cash, and stockpiling donations from terrorist organizations.

"Conman Abdul promises 'money in your pocket,' but admitted he wants to raise taxes on hardworking Michigan families. Conman Abdul touts a socialist 'Medicare for All' scheme without mentioning it means ripping away Michiganders' healthcare choices and handing control to Big Government bureaucrats."

This weekend, El-Sayed is appearing with Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in Macomb County.

Grateful that the @FreeBeacon has exposed this. No one should be shocked by this!



🚨Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed landed a $9,000-a-month consulting contract with Wayne County just six days after launching his campaign, allowing him to bill taxpayers… pic.twitter.com/DHLGbIIfX5 — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) October 2, 2026

🚨NEW: Abdul El-Sayed billed Michigan taxpayers $9,000 a month while running for Senate.



"Money out of politics" unless it's straight into his own pocket. pic.twitter.com/kFTx4NDYKN — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 2, 2026

How on earth is anything grifter @AbdulElSayed could say is worth $9,000 a month!?

This is grifting at a new level! https://t.co/ADZFqVL7u5 — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) October 2, 2026

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🚨When Abdul El-Sayed quit the Wayne County health department to run for Senate, he immediately got a $9,000/month contract to "consult" for the same agency.



The contract, which @alanagoodman obtained, required him to work 30 hours/month, which works out to $300/hour.… — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 2, 2026

“Fake Doctor”: Mike Rogers Exposes El-Sayed



“He’s not a physician. He doesn’t have a license to practice medicine. He’s never had a license to practice medicine.”



Then the $9,000 a month to run for Senate. pic.twitter.com/gZpxgdutFc — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) October 3, 2026

Think about how far $9,000 a month could go for your gas or groceries. Instead, it’s going to Abdul El-Sayed’s pocket.



Michigan can’t afford Abdul El-Sayed. pic.twitter.com/OJherqmVQl — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 2, 2026

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