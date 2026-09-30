Jack Smith Caught Spying on Conservative Journalists in Anti-Trump Witch Hunt

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team allegedly spied on several journalists in its investigation into President Donald Trump.

One of their targets was The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway, according to editor-in-chief Sean Davis, who revealed the special counsel’s actions in a post on X.

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“Corrupt cop Jack Smith spied on The Federalist and accessed our communications during his lawless anti-Trump witch hunt,” Davis wrote. “We are still working to determine which of our reporters were targeted by Jack Smith and which journalistic communications he and his thugs seized.”

He noted that Hemingway “wrote the definitive account of how Democrats seized control of election infrastructure and destroyed the integrity of American elections in 2020.”

For over a decade, The Federalist has fearlessly exposed Deep State corruption and DOJ lies and lawfare. Spying on us was apparently part of Jack Smith’s plot to get revenge against us. The First Amendment is the bedrock of the American Constitution. A free press is integral to the American republic and our entire way of life. And Jack Smith fed the whole thing through a shredder in his insane and illegal attempt to rig the 2024 elections through lawfare, intimidation, and unconstitutional attacks on free speech and the First Amendment. As shocking as this news may be to some, I am not surprised to learn of this behavior by Jack Smith and the Biden administration. At the direction of the Biden administration, the federal government illegally censored The Federalist, tried to bankrupt us, and was eventually forced to admit it had zero legal authority to do any of it. We took these thugs to court and won when we learned of their illegal censorship efforts, and we will explore all legal options going forward to deal with Jack Smith’s lawless and un-American attempts to silence us by spying on us. Nobody in corporate media said a word in our defense when we were illegally censored. Outlets like CNN and the New York Times, which posture as First Amendment purists, had nothing to say about the Biden administration’s illegal attempts to punish us for our rigorous and accurate journalism. I have zero doubt that they will be similarly silent today, because they are partisan hacks who supported Jack Smith’s egregious lawfare every step of the way. Unlike corrupt corporate media, The Federalist will always fearlessly and accurately report the news, even in the face of never-ending Democrat assaults on the First Amendment, free speech, and freedom of the press. We will never back down, and we will never stop reporting the facts and defending the greatest nation and greatest people on earth. Hillary Clinton couldn’t stop us, Joe Biden couldn’t stop us, and Jack Smith’s corrupt thuggery won’t stop us.

BREAKING: Statement From Sean Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of The Federalist:



Corrupt cop Jack Smith spied on The Federalist and accessed our communications during his lawless anti-Trump witch hunt. We are still working to determine which of our reporters were targeted by Jack… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 29, 2026

In a follow-up post, Davis confirmed that Smith’s team “collected communications from FDRLST Editor-in-Chief @MZHemingway, an award-winning investigative reporter and best-selling author.”

He referred to the spying as “an unconscionable assault on the free press and a brazen violation of First and Fourth Amendment protections,” and said The Federalist is “exploring all legal options for holding corrupt cop and Biden thug Jack Smith accountable for his actions.”

UPDATE: I can now confirm that Jack Smith collected communications from FDRLST Editor-in-Chief @MZHemingway, an award-winning investigative reporter and best-selling author.



This is an unconscionable assault on the free press and a brazen violation of First and Fourth Amendment… https://t.co/8lPOUaMcIC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 29, 2026

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed the spying operation during Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where Smith defended his team’s conduct.

During the hearing, Smith said his investigation “developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump engaged in serious crimes against our nation.”

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Grassley accused the former special counsel of taking “partisanship to a new level.”

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