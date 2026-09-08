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A Man Went to Jail for False Allegations. Here's How the British Media Covered the Story.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 08, 2026 8:00 AM
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A Man Went to Jail for False Allegations. Here's How the British Media Covered the Story.
AP Photo/Marc Levy

There's a reason why the trans agenda is harmful beyond the obvious mutilation and sterilization it causes, especially in children. The assault on language not only erases women by calling them "womb owners" or "inseminated persons," but it also skews crime statistics, making it seem like women are committing more violent crimes, including mass shootings and rapes.

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That's why words mean things and words matter. In the U.K., a man was just jailed for falsely accusing six other men of rape. But that man, identified as Khloe Simmonds, was reported as a 'transwoman' in news stories.

He reportedly made at least a dozen bogus claims between July 2018 and January of this year. He also "exploited [his] gender dysphoria" to fool authorities, according to Court News U.K.

We know the authorities don't really believe Simmonds is a woman, because he actually went to jail for making false rape allegations. When was the last time a woman actually ended up behind bars for doing the same?

They make the narrative more important than the facts.

That would have been a good time.

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It is an insult to our intelligence.

This is why no one believes the media anymore.

The false classification of criminal men as women skews crime statistics and jail stats, which means records show more women commit violent crimes and end up behind bars for it.

That's not a reflection of reality.

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News Topics CRIME | FAKE NEWS | MEDIA BIAS | TRANSGENDER | UNITED KINGDOM
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