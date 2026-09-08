A Man Went to Jail for False Allegations. Here's How the British Media Covered the Story.

There's a reason why the trans agenda is harmful beyond the obvious mutilation and sterilization it causes, especially in children. The assault on language not only erases women by calling them "womb owners" or "inseminated persons," but it also skews crime statistics, making it seem like women are committing more violent crimes, including mass shootings and rapes.

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That's why words mean things and words matter. In the U.K., a man was just jailed for falsely accusing six other men of rape. But that man, identified as Khloe Simmonds, was reported as a 'transwoman' in news stories.

Jail for trans woman who tried to put six men behind bars https://t.co/JaWrDma215 pic.twitter.com/wu00MnRdKu — CourtNewsUK (@CourtNewsUK) September 7, 2026

He reportedly made at least a dozen bogus claims between July 2018 and January of this year. He also "exploited [his] gender dysphoria" to fool authorities, according to Court News U.K.

We know the authorities don't really believe Simmonds is a woman, because he actually went to jail for making false rape allegations. When was the last time a woman actually ended up behind bars for doing the same?

It appears courtnewsuk doesn't know what a bloke is. Report the news not ideological bull. — Emily WD🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Wommando) September 7, 2026

They make the narrative more important than the facts.

He was lying about his sex before he was lying about rape. Maybe that was the point you should have stopped believing his lies. — Shatterface (@Shatterface) September 7, 2026

That would have been a good time.

You destroy your own journalistic credibility and integrity by using female pronouns for a male. Just stop insulting our eyes, brains and intelligence like they do. #NotOurCrimes — The Age Of Artifice 🌿🌏🌿 (@Scarlet_Typos) September 8, 2026

It is an insult to our intelligence.

1. He’s a man. 2. He made false allegations of rape. You would not fail to mention that if he were an actual woman. You just think he’s part of a sacred caste of men about whom you must not tell the truth. And it’s affecting your ability to do your job. https://t.co/kCxcRDHEqh — Anya Palmer (@anyabike) September 8, 2026

This is why no one believes the media anymore.

And of course, this will be used to falsely bump up the miniscule figures of actual women who are convicted for false rape allegations https://t.co/jvunu8ylrF — Shambo of Luxembourg (@BradfemlyWalsh) September 7, 2026

The false classification of criminal men as women skews crime statistics and jail stats, which means records show more women commit violent crimes and end up behind bars for it.

That's not a reflection of reality.

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