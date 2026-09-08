Smithsonian Chief Lonnie G. Bunch Retires As President Trump Seeks to Reshape Institution

The Smithsonian has rightly been in the eye of the Trump administration, which has been trying to clean up the institution after the release of a 162-page report titled "Saving America's Story: How Ideological Capture at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History Erases Our Heritage."

Advertisement

In July, Smithsonian officials, including Director Dr. Anthea Hartig, were grilled on Capitol Hill over the museum's "mass action toolkit," which classified numerous behaviors as "white supremacy."

One of those listed "white supremacist" behaviors was being polite, and Rep. Brandon Gill humiliated Hartig over it. The institution also claimed that America was built on "stolen land."

The Smithsonian Has No Business Saying America Is Built On ‘Stolen Land’ https://t.co/1JJIYQLq0J — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 8, 2026

And it falsely said that Benjamin Franklin — a known abolitionist — may have conducted electroshock experiments on slaves.

Now President Lonnie G. Bunch III has announced he's retiring. He said the ongoing scrutiny from the White House played no role in his decision.

Breaking news: Smithsonian chief Lonnie G. Bunch III is retiring as President Trump fights to reshape the institution.



Bunch, the Smithsonian’s first Black secretary, said Trump’s pressure played no role in his decision. https://t.co/7G8Du3SdeK — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 8, 2026

Here's more:

Bunch, the 73-year-old historian who founded the National Museum of African American History and Culture and then became the Smithsonian’s first Black leader, publicly announced Tuesday that he is stepping down after more than seven years in the institution’s top job.



Bunch plans to depart by the end of the year, the Smithsonian said in a statement.



Bunch’s resignation comes at one of the most politically fraught moments in the Smithsonian’s 180-year history. Since March 2025, Trump has sought to purge what he calls “improper ideology” from its museums, while his administration has threatened the institution’s federal funding, tried to fire a museum director and challenged its authority over personnel and exhibitions.

On September 3, the Trump administration warned the Smithsonian it could pull federal funding over potential violations of federal antidiscrimination laws. The institution gets about $1 billion in annual federal funding.

The Trump administration is putting the Smithsonian on notice, warning it could pull federal support over what it says are potential violations of federal antidiscrimination law.



Beyond roughly $1 billion in annual federal funding, agencies could stop loaning artifacts,… pic.twitter.com/ApvfhJeu7v — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2026

In addition to losing that funding, other government agencies could stop assisting the Smithsonian with procurement, the loaning of artifacts, and other discretionary grants.

Four seats on the Smithsonian's Board of Regents are expected to be open by next month.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.