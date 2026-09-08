DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Chris Cillizza Just Lashed Out at His Fellow Journalists and You'll Never Guess Why

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 08, 2026 1:30 PM
Advertisement
Chris Cillizza Just Lashed Out at His Fellow Journalists and You'll Never Guess Why
Townhall Media
  1. Chris Cillizza, who once said journalists don't root for a side, is very upset at members of his profession. Why? They all gave an audience to Michael Cohen, President Trump's former attorney, who had a pretty high-profile falling out with his former client. It seems that's all water under the bridge now, and Cohen and President Trump have reconciled.
Advertisement

Now Cillizza is upset that other journalists platformed Cohen simply because he would "bash Trump."

Gee, it's not like the media have never done that before. Except with Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, and anyone else who publicly criticizes President Trump. It's a pattern on the TDS-afflicted Left, and they have no intention of breaking it anytime soon.

Cillizza was absolutely bodied for this.

We thought journalists didn't root for a side, but we all know that they do.

Cillizza will declare that he's not on a side.

Recommended
The Eiffel Tower Was Closed, and the Reason Why Is Bad News for French Women Amy Curtis Even Democrats Are Bashing This Mayor for Refusing to Take Crime Seriously Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The list of stories and people is long and ever-growing.

But here's the real coup de grace — Cillizza himself platformed Cohen in 2019 when Cillizza was working with CNN.

Whoops. Looks like Cillizza forgot this little tidbit of information. Would have been helpful before he made a fool of himself again on X. It would be lovely if journalists didn't root for a side but provided fair, balanced, and objective reporting on issues regardless of the politics involved.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHRIS CILLIZZA | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | LIBERAL MEDIA | MEDIA BIAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Eiffel Tower Was Closed, and the Reason Why Is Bad News for French Women

The Eiffel Tower Was Closed, and the Reason Why Is Bad News for French Women

Amy Curtis
Even Democrats Are Bashing This Mayor for Refusing to Take Crime Seriously

Even Democrats Are Bashing This Mayor for Refusing to Take Crime Seriously

Jeff Charles
Canada Just Made This Not Surprising Admission About Its Women's Prisons

Canada Just Made This Not Surprising Admission About Its Women's Prisons

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos