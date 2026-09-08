Chris Cillizza Just Lashed Out at His Fellow Journalists and You'll Never Guess Why

Chris Cillizza, who once said journalists don't root for a side, is very upset at members of his profession. Why? They all gave an audience to Michael Cohen, President Trump's former attorney, who had a pretty high-profile falling out with his former client. It seems that's all water under the bridge now, and Cohen and President Trump have reconciled.

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Now Cillizza is upset that other journalists platformed Cohen simply because he would "bash Trump."

All the liberal "journalists" who platformed Michael Cohen because he would bash Trump (and get them clicks and subscriptions) should be ashamed of themselves.



This was always going to happen.https://t.co/J2VvSXg2ZM — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 7, 2026

Gee, it's not like the media have never done that before. Except with Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, and anyone else who publicly criticizes President Trump. It's a pattern on the TDS-afflicted Left, and they have no intention of breaking it anytime soon.

Cillizza was absolutely bodied for this.

OMG…I’m so confused right now…. pic.twitter.com/QwbQU2izKu — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) September 7, 2026

We thought journalists didn't root for a side, but we all know that they do.

Which side are you on? Because it does appear that you are on one side…. — JGaraf (@JGaraf) September 7, 2026

Cillizza will declare that he's not on a side.

Just imagine how many other people and stories liberal “journalists” promote because they are desperately trying to hurt Donald Trump or others on the political right https://t.co/EMjdr4LAqQ — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 7, 2026

The list of stories and people is long and ever-growing.

But here's the real coup de grace — Cillizza himself platformed Cohen in 2019 when Cillizza was working with CNN.

Whoops. Looks like Cillizza forgot this little tidbit of information. Would have been helpful before he made a fool of himself again on X. It would be lovely if journalists didn't root for a side but provided fair, balanced, and objective reporting on issues regardless of the politics involved.

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