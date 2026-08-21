Trump Said This to Michael Cohen...and It Was a Little Shocking

Many people in President Trump’s inner circle did not like this move: the president had an interview with Michael Cohen, his turncoat lawyer, on his podcast. He called in. There are obviously some folks who don’t want to widen the inner circle, though Trump has shown that people can be welcomed back. Cohen is now one of them. He buried the hatchet, even saying that he was a victim of the anti-Trump Justice Department under Joe Biden. The interview was conducted on Thursday. (via RealClearPolitics):

MICHAEL COHEN: So, I want to go back to 2016, if we can, because you and I have obviously traveled a pretty rocky road together. You remember, do you remember, sir, when I went on CNN with Brianna Keiler and she told me that you were underwater in the polls and I responded with those famous two words, "Says who?," which became some worldwide meme.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They advocate and then they weaponized you like nobody's ever been weaponized, like few have been.

COHEN: Maybe just you and I, sir.

TRUMP: Yeah, me too, but I don't consider mine, you know, mine was at a level that nobody's ever seen before, but they weaponized you, they weaponized a lot of people, and I respect the fact that you recanted everything you said, and that's a big, that's a big thing that you did. That's a very big thing.

COHEN: Sir, you may remember, you may remember that following morning, you called me into the office after and then you gave me one of those traditional Trump slaps on the shoulder and you said to me, F them, you're stronger than them. We've got this. Now, the funny thing is that CNN never apologized.

They never retracted anything. And now years later, CNN, MSNOW and the other left leaning outlets, they're doing the exact same thing, constantly talking about you being underwater with favorability numbers. Mr. President, what do you say to these people who keep bringing up polls when you're not even running for office again?