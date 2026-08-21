DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

CNN Legal Analyst: Anyone Who Cheered Trump's Hush Money Prosecution Has Nothing Left to Stand On

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 21, 2026 7:00 AM
Advertisement
CNN Legal Analyst: Anyone Who Cheered Trump's Hush Money Prosecution Has Nothing Left to Stand On
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump was interviewed by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, the star witness in the hush money case, which verdict is under appeal. Trump said Cohen was weaponized against him by the Justice Department. Cohen agrees, adding that he felt coerced by the Feds. The case stems from the president’s effort to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 election. 

Advertisement

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said that this case, which is being appealed as we speak, is no more. Anyone who cheered for this case has little left to celebrate. There’s a reason Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rolled the dice and the federal government didn’t on this matter: they couldn’t trust Michael Cohen. As Honig said, if you think Cohen is lying, that’s the case’s foundation. If Cohen felt coerced, this truly was a sham. Either way, the case has been hollowed out. 

Honig has long said this case was being overblown, the process a mess, and has heavily criticized how the law was twisted to achieve liberal America’s desired outcome. 

Recommended
There's One Celebrity Who Won't Return to Bill Maher's Show Because of Their Clash on Islam Matt Vespa Hamas or Israeli Values? Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Given this latest twist, there’s an even better shot this conviction gets overturned. It was already in great shape, but Cohen weighing in sort of feels like a lock now. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | LIBERAL MEDIA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

There's One Celebrity Who Won't Return to Bill Maher's Show Because of Their Clash on Islam

There's One Celebrity Who Won't Return to Bill Maher's Show Because of Their Clash on Islam

Matt Vespa
Hamas or Israeli Values?

Hamas or Israeli Values?

Victor Davis Hanson
Lisa Murkowski Was Not Amused by James O'Keefe's Latest Video

Lisa Murkowski Was Not Amused by James O'Keefe's Latest Video

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos