CNN Legal Analyst: Anyone Who Cheered Trump's Hush Money Prosecution Has Nothing Left to Stand On

President Trump was interviewed by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, the star witness in the hush money case, which verdict is under appeal. Trump said Cohen was weaponized against him by the Justice Department. Cohen agrees, adding that he felt coerced by the Feds. The case stems from the president’s effort to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 election.

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CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said that this case, which is being appealed as we speak, is no more. Anyone who cheered for this case has little left to celebrate. There’s a reason Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rolled the dice and the federal government didn’t on this matter: they couldn’t trust Michael Cohen. As Honig said, if you think Cohen is lying, that’s the case’s foundation. If Cohen felt coerced, this truly was a sham. Either way, the case has been hollowed out.

CNN just admitted the obvious, and the timing couldn’t be better because President Trump is sitting down with Michael Cohen for an interview today.



President Trump sharing this today isn’t random. It’s a clean reminder that the whole thing was a political hit job from day one.… pic.twitter.com/rTz4aoPI3N — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) August 20, 2026

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig: Michael Cohen's latest statements demolish the factual basis of the hush money prosecution and conviction of President Trump. — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 20, 2026

Honig has long said this case was being overblown, the process a mess, and has heavily criticized how the law was twisted to achieve liberal America’s desired outcome.

Given this latest twist, there’s an even better shot this conviction gets overturned. It was already in great shape, but Cohen weighing in sort of feels like a lock now.

CNN panelists are unimpressed with the case DA Alvin Bragg has presented.

Former US Attorney Elie Honig says he can't see how Trump allegedly committed a felony and he doesn't understand how state campaign laws apply to a federal election. He also scoffs at the tax fraud claim. pic.twitter.com/MtVL2htu0j — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 4, 2023

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