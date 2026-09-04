While Criminals Walk Free, the Government Prosecutes Kids Over Stuff Like This

The Left has rejected the "broken windows" theory of policing — focusing on low-level crimes and quality-of-life issues — on the grounds that it was discriminatory and racist. Then, they decided that putting actual criminals behind bars for violent crimes was also discriminatory and racist. That's why guys like Decarlos Brown Jr. were able to go free despite being arrested 14 times, or how Alexander Dickey was able to have 25 felony arrests and still be in the community, or Courtney Boose had 99 arrests but was still out of jail. All three of them went on to murder, or try to murder, innocent people. Brown killed Iryna Zarutska, Dickey murdered Logan Federico, and Boose tried to murder a man at an Indiana gas station.

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But authorities in one Pennsylvania town decided the real problem was kids who accidentally broke a playground swing.

🚨#BREAKING: A mother is FURIOUS after a Pennsylvania town CRIMINALLY CHARGED her two little girls, ages 10 and 12, and dragged them into court...



...because a playground swing broke while they were spinning on it.



Yes, you read that right.



The two girls twisted the chains to… pic.twitter.com/0INy94rtFr — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) September 3, 2026

Here's more:

The borough claims Huss agreed initially to pay but then changed her mind. Huss says the next thing she knew, in July, her 10- and 12-year-old daughters became defendants in a criminal hearing. She said they were scared and didn't understand what was happening. "They charged them with a Pa. crimes code, criminal mischief, which requires intent," Huss said. "And I just didn't believe that my children had any intent to break that swing." Last week, the case was decided. The judge said evidence showed the girls damaged the swing, but it was an accident, not intentional. Huss says it was never about the money for her. It was about how the situation was handled. "If they would've shown me the video and said it cost this much to repair, this is how much the chain cost — I've asked for all of these pieces of evidence before the citations, before the criminal hearing, and I still have yet to get any of that evidence," Huss said. "I haven't even seen the video. The video was played at court for the attorneys but not for us."

So, just to clarify, you can literally murder people and be set free. But if you're a kid who accidentally breaks a swing, you'll be held accountable.

blacks can have violent “teen takeovers” and never get charged, but two little White girls accidentally break a swing and they have the full force of the law coming after them. https://t.co/WT9k4XvZWC — God’s Soldier~ (@NYCxVILLAIN) September 3, 2026

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

And this is why I’m against Flock Cameras.



Because this is exactly how they will be used.



Not to catch and prosecute actual criminals, but to intimidate regular families and extort them. https://t.co/TalDqzOazs — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) September 4, 2026

That's exactly what will happen here.

This is the very essence of anarchotyranny that people still don’t seem to get. This is intentional, it’s a feature, they terrorize normal upstanding white citizens for the tiniest possible infraction while black repeat offenders rampage freely https://t.co/17cPjTR2yp — Fatherguy Everyman (@thecathguy) September 4, 2026

The decline and refusal to prosecute violent criminals is a deliberate choice. It's going to be so much fun living in a country where kids are locked up for accidentally breaking playground equipment while criminals go free.

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And to fix a swing, in terms of a city or county budget, is a rounding error. We guarantee they spend — and waste — more money on other ridiculous things. Wear and tear on playground equipment should be in the budget.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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