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While Criminals Walk Free, the Government Prosecutes Kids Over Stuff Like This

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 04, 2026 10:00 AM
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While Criminals Walk Free, the Government Prosecutes Kids Over Stuff Like This
AP Photo/David Goldman

The Left has rejected the "broken windows" theory of policing — focusing on low-level crimes and quality-of-life issues — on the grounds that it was discriminatory and racist. Then, they decided that putting actual criminals behind bars for violent crimes was also discriminatory and racist. That's why guys like Decarlos Brown Jr. were able to go free despite being arrested 14 times, or how Alexander Dickey was able to have 25 felony arrests and still be in the community, or Courtney Boose had 99 arrests but was still out of jail. All three of them went on to murder, or try to murder, innocent people. Brown killed Iryna Zarutska, Dickey murdered Logan Federico, and Boose tried to murder a man at an Indiana gas station.

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But authorities in one Pennsylvania town decided the real problem was kids who accidentally broke a playground swing.

Here's more:

The borough claims Huss agreed initially to pay but then changed her mind. Huss says the next thing she knew, in July, her 10- and 12-year-old daughters became defendants in a criminal hearing. She said they were scared and didn't understand what was happening.  

"They charged them with a Pa. crimes code, criminal mischief, which requires intent," Huss said. "And I just didn't believe that my children had any intent to break that swing." 

Last week, the case was decided. The judge said evidence showed the girls damaged the swing, but it was an accident, not intentional. Huss says it was never about the money for her. It was about how the situation was handled.

"If they would've shown me the video and said it cost this much to repair, this is how much the chain cost — I've asked for all of these pieces of evidence before the citations, before the criminal hearing, and I still have yet to get any of that evidence," Huss said. "I haven't even seen the video. The video was played at court for the attorneys but not for us." 

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So, just to clarify, you can literally murder people and be set free. But if you're a kid who accidentally breaks a swing, you'll be held accountable.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

That's exactly what will happen here.

The decline and refusal to prosecute violent criminals is a deliberate choice. It's going to be so much fun living in a country where kids are locked up for accidentally breaking playground equipment while criminals go free.

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And to fix a swing, in terms of a city or county budget, is a rounding error. We guarantee they spend — and waste — more money on other ridiculous things. Wear and tear on playground equipment should be in the budget.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | PENNSYLVANIA
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