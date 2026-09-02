Lindsay Clancy's 'Fans' Just Gave Her Lawyer a New Title and It's Gross

While the Lindsay Clancy jury remains deadlocked, Clancy's mob of female fans continues to make fools of themselves as they fawn over a woman on trial for murdering her three children. It's an eye-opening cultural moment for many people, as we realize that there are a lot of women who think it's somehow okay to murder your children and who say they "relate" to Clancy.

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Now they're praising Clancy's lawyer, calling him a "feminist icon" and the "voice of so many moms." That's so gross.

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer labeled 'feminist icon' by her fawning fans: 'Voice of so many moms' https://t.co/OVDpUQITj9 pic.twitter.com/Yg2fVfZYeP — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2026

Here's more:

Lindsay Clancy’s criminal defense lawyer has become a feminist icon for many of the postpartum mom’s supporters — one of whom emotionally hugged the attorney as she called him the “voice of so many moms,” Monday outside of court. Lawyer Kevin Reddington was mobbed by dozens of reporters on his way to grab a coffee as he and a “nervous” Clancy were awaiting a verdict in her high-stakes case when Texas mom Laurel Witwen and her daughter Hannah Estrada commended his work at the heartbreaking trial that has turned on postpartum psychosis and mental health. “We came from Houston to watch you. I wish someone would have held my daughter’s hand,” said the 65-year-old Houston mother through tears. “We want to take you out for a steak dinner, Mr, Reddington! We love you so much,” Estrada, 37, said. “I had my health weaponized against me in family court.”

That last sentence really stands out to us. That mom is arguing that her mental health shouldn't have played a role in what this writer assumes was a custody battle. That's just deranged. If you are mentally unstable, you are unfit to care for your children. That's not "weaponizing" anything; that's protecting the children and prioritizing their safety.

There's nothing iconic about the murder of three children. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 1, 2026

Like all defendants, Clancy is entitled to competent lawyers to argue her case. That part is true, but to say that women who have mental illnesses should somehow get a pass in court — criminal and family — is literally insane. No court would give a mentally ill man custody, and no one would argue that his mental health was "weaponized" against him.

Feminism 2.0: Women cannot make responsible decisions because of hormones.



NOTE: To install Feminism 2.0, you must first uninstall Feminism 1.0 and all of it's driver files from your system. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) September 1, 2026

"Women should rule the world! There'd be no wars!"

Then they nuke half the planet because they had PMS.

I hate these women. This isn't a movie. These are real people- real children were killed by their mother, and they're acting like they're actors in a true crime doc. There's something broken in them https://t.co/lpaXjbIrOr pic.twitter.com/rEptCyeRvu — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) September 1, 2026

Deeply and profoundly broken.

Feminism is when mothers kill their children, interesting position to take https://t.co/JQYRjwlzoA — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐞 (@TheFarRightSide) August 31, 2026

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That's a scary evolution in the feminist movement.

Then again, it's been touting abortion for decades, so murdering children was the next logical step.

Murdering your children is not feminism.



I'm sorry to be the one that has to tell some women this.



EDIT: Yeah, ok, good point. if you include the unborn, yeah, absolutely. https://t.co/YzNbDsSoyh — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 1, 2026

It is not feminism.

This argument that women's hormones mean she's not responsible for her actions does more harm to women's rights and agency than anything the "patriarchy" may have done.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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