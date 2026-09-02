DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Lindsay Clancy's 'Fans' Just Gave Her Lawyer a New Title and It's Gross

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 02, 2026 8:30 AM
Advertisement
Lindsay Clancy's 'Fans' Just Gave Her Lawyer a New Title and It's Gross
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

While the Lindsay Clancy jury remains deadlocked, Clancy's mob of female fans continues to make fools of themselves as they fawn over a woman on trial for murdering her three children. It's an eye-opening cultural moment for many people, as we realize that there are a lot of women who think it's somehow okay to murder your children and who say they "relate" to Clancy.

Advertisement

Now they're praising Clancy's lawyer, calling him a "feminist icon" and the "voice of so many moms." That's so gross.

Here's more:

Lindsay Clancy’s criminal defense lawyer has become a feminist icon for many of the postpartum mom’s supporters — one of whom emotionally hugged the attorney as she called him the “voice of so many moms,” Monday outside of court.

Lawyer Kevin Reddington was mobbed by dozens of reporters on his way to grab a coffee as he and a “nervous” Clancy were awaiting a verdict in her high-stakes case when Texas mom Laurel Witwen and her daughter Hannah Estrada commended his work at the heartbreaking trial that has turned on postpartum psychosis and mental health.

“We came from Houston to watch you. I wish someone would have held my daughter’s hand,” said the 65-year-old Houston mother through tears.

“We want to take you out for a steak dinner, Mr, Reddington! We love you so much,” Estrada, 37, said. “I had my health weaponized against me in family court.”

That last sentence really stands out to us. That mom is arguing that her mental health shouldn't have played a role in what this writer assumes was a custody battle. That's just deranged. If you are mentally unstable, you are unfit to care for your children. That's not "weaponizing" anything; that's protecting the children and prioritizing their safety.

Recommended
Watch This CNN Guest Shut Down a Leftist Atlantic Writer's Laughable Take on Capitalism Matt Vespa Scott Bessent Took Canada and Iran to the Cleaners Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Like all defendants, Clancy is entitled to competent lawyers to argue her case. That part is true, but to say that women who have mental illnesses should somehow get a pass in court — criminal and family — is literally insane. No court would give a mentally ill man custody, and no one would argue that his mental health was "weaponized" against him.

"Women should rule the world! There'd be no wars!"

Then they nuke half the planet because they had PMS.

Deeply and profoundly broken.

Advertisement

That's a scary evolution in the feminist movement.

Then again, it's been touting abortion for decades, so murdering children was the next logical step.

It is not feminism. 

This argument that women's hormones mean she's not responsible for her actions does more harm to women's rights and agency than anything the "patriarchy" may have done.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Watch This CNN Guest Shut Down a Leftist Atlantic Writer's Laughable Take on Capitalism

Watch This CNN Guest Shut Down a Leftist Atlantic Writer's Laughable Take on Capitalism

Matt Vespa
Scott Bessent Took Canada and Iran to the Cleaners Yesterday

Scott Bessent Took Canada and Iran to the Cleaners Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Fail, Britannia: Birmingham City Council Just Voted to Remove These From Public View

Fail, Britannia: Birmingham City Council Just Voted to Remove These From Public View

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos