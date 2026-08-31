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James Talarico Keeps Calling on Islam to Define His Christian Faith

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 7:30 AM
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James Talarico Keeps Calling on Islam to Define His Christian Faith
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

Back at the end of July, Texas U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico said his Christian faith was inspired by Islam

"I've learned as much about my faith from Salman's tradition, from the Islamic mystics, from poets like Rumi, as much as I have from Christian authors," Talarico said.

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But it's not the only time he's paid homage to Islam. In 2024, Talarico delivered a sermon about the Islamic mystic Hafiz while standing in front of a cross draped with the transgender pride flag.

"In one of my favorite poems the Islamic mystic Hafiz says we are all invited to join that dance," Talarico said. "He says 'every child has known God.' Not the God of names. Not the God of don'ts, but the God who only knows four words and keeps repeating them. Saying, 'Come dance with me.'"

This, of course, is borderline heresy. 

Yes, it is.

Bingo. That's exactly what he's doing.

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It's morally therapeutic deism, at best.

Guys like Talarico are going to be in for a rude awakening when he realizes Islam is not tolerant. Especially not about that flag hanging behind him.

Talarico doesn't put much stock in the Bible. In fact, he said the notion that Christians are the villains in America is "spot on."

But what is a supposed Christian pastor doing using an Islamic mystic in a sermon?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics CHRISTIANITY | ISLAM | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER
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