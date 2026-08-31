James Talarico Keeps Calling on Islam to Define His Christian Faith

Back at the end of July, Texas U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico said his Christian faith was inspired by Islam.

"I've learned as much about my faith from Salman's tradition, from the Islamic mystics, from poets like Rumi, as much as I have from Christian authors," Talarico said.

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But it's not the only time he's paid homage to Islam. In 2024, Talarico delivered a sermon about the Islamic mystic Hafiz while standing in front of a cross draped with the transgender pride flag.

What does “renaming” Lake Ontario have to do with making life better for everyday Americans?



Absolutely nothing.



These extremists are all unfit to govern. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 31, 2026

"In one of my favorite poems the Islamic mystic Hafiz says we are all invited to join that dance," Talarico said. "He says 'every child has known God.' Not the God of names. Not the God of don'ts, but the God who only knows four words and keeps repeating them. Saying, 'Come dance with me.'"

This, of course, is borderline heresy.

His target demographic is people who hate Christians and Christianity. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) August 30, 2026

Yes, it is.

This is what it looks like when you wear Christianity like a skin suit — Acquisitive Chuckle (@Acq_Chuckle) August 31, 2026

Bingo. That's exactly what he's doing.

This kind of idiocy coming from a "church" and a "pastor" sounds good to people who don't know anything about Christianity. It sounds nice. In reality this is demonic and no actual Christian believes anything he says. https://t.co/O5H75jafPS — Bo French (@bofrench) August 30, 2026

It's morally therapeutic deism, at best.

Crap. Talarico’s sermon is gay and Muslim at the same time.

That’s quite an accomplishment. https://t.co/BYlmg84jbK — WannabeAnglican (@WannabeAnglican) August 31, 2026

Guys like Talarico are going to be in for a rude awakening when he realizes Islam is not tolerant. Especially not about that flag hanging behind him.

Jeremiah 14:14 KJV



"Then the LORD said unto me, 'The prophets prophesy lies in my name: I sent them not, neither have I commanded them, neither spake unto them: they prophesy unto you a false vision and divination, and a thing of nought, and the deceit of their heart'." https://t.co/X7PPwM53Wz — RedRocketRaccoon (@WilliamArmentr5) August 30, 2026

Talarico doesn't put much stock in the Bible. In fact, he said the notion that Christians are the villains in America is "spot on."

But what is a supposed Christian pastor doing using an Islamic mystic in a sermon?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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