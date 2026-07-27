James Talarico Credits Islam As an Inspiration for His Christian Faith

James Talarico, the radical Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Texas, once credited Islamic teachings and authors as an inspiration for his Christian faith.

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🚨UNEARTHED



James Talarico — who said he "hates Christianity" — praised Islam for inspiring his religious beliefs:



"I’ve learned as much about my faith from Salman’s tradition, from the Islamic mystics, from poets like Rumi, as much as I have from Christian authors..." pic.twitter.com/2UeksY9Hko — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2026

“I’ve learned as much about my faith from Salman’s tradition, from the Islamic mystics, from poets like Rumi, as much as I have from Christian authors,” Talarico said in the unearthed video.

Talarico has repeatedly made heretical and anti-Christian statements throughout his tenure in politics. He once claimed that he “always thinks of [himself] as a Christian who hates Christianity” and has made relativistic statements about all religions being “equal pathways to truth.” Talarico has also stated that he believes that God is non-binary and has attempted to use the Annunciation of the Lord as justification of abortion.

🚨 UNEARTHED



In an interview with a self-described “TransQueer” activist theologian, Texas Democrat James Talarico says he "hates" Christianity:



"I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity.” pic.twitter.com/wFEONx03CW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2026

James talarico says Islam and Christianity are "equal pathways to truth."



"I always think of all the world's faith traditions as a circle, with that divine mystery of the universe in the middle. We all have different names for that mystery, whether it's God or Yahweh or Allah or… pic.twitter.com/esjcNOopm4 — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) July 8, 2026

I FOUND IT!



Here’s the video of democrat James Talarico calling God non-binary.



“God is both masculine & feminine & everything in between.”



In the same breath, Talarico said, “[Trans children] are perfect, beautiful, & they are sacred.”



No, Talarico. God isn’t non-binary. pic.twitter.com/RnS21b8TeH — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 31, 2026

Talarico claimed that the Bible justifies abortion because Archangel Gabriel asked the Virgin Mary for her "consent" before she conceived Jesus.



That would be true except he completely made that up.



Gabriel tells Mary it's God's will and she accepts.pic.twitter.com/36OKkhLPey — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans have made a unified effort to halt the Islamification of Texas, with Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott both having targeted CAIR and other Islamic groups for their alleged support of terrorist activity.

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