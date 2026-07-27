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James Talarico Credits Islam As an Inspiration for His Christian Faith

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 27, 2026 9:00 PM
James Talarico Credits Islam As an Inspiration for His Christian Faith
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

James Talarico, the radical Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Texas, once credited Islamic teachings and authors as an inspiration for his Christian faith.

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“I’ve learned as much about my faith from Salman’s tradition, from the Islamic mystics, from poets like Rumi, as much as I have from Christian authors,” Talarico said in the unearthed video.

Talarico has repeatedly made heretical and anti-Christian statements throughout his tenure in politics. He once claimed that he “always thinks of [himself] as a Christian who hates Christianity” and has made relativistic statements about all religions being “equal pathways to truth.” Talarico has also stated that he believes that God is non-binary and has attempted to use the Annunciation of the Lord as justification of abortion.

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CHRISTIANITY ISLAM TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans have made a unified effort to halt the Islamification of Texas, with Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott both having targeted CAIR and other Islamic groups for their alleged support of terrorist activity.

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