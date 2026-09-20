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Southcom Took Out Four More Narco-Terrorists

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 20, 2026 1:00 PM
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Southcom Took Out Four More Narco-Terrorists
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The United States Southern Command has announced that it has successfully conducted an operation to destroy a boat operated by narco-terrorists in the Caribbean.

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The latest operation comes after reports emerged that the U.S. military will soon move its unmanned aerial vehicle assets out of Africa and into Latin America to continue their drug interdiction efforts to protect American borders.

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Counterdrug and terrorism operations have largely flown under the national radar as all eyes look toward a possible resurgence in the conflict between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States and Israel.

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News Topics BORDER SECURITY | CARTELS | DEA | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY
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