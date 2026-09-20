Southcom Took Out Four More Narco-Terrorists

The United States Southern Command has announced that it has successfully conducted an operation to destroy a boat operated by narco-terrorists in the Caribbean.

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On September 19, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in… pic.twitter.com/LPNJ5ec3GU — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 19, 2026

According to a release from U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), at the direction of SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) conducted a strike on a go-fast boat traveling along k own narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean, killing all the individuals on board. pic.twitter.com/ooiPPQUHQl — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 20, 2026

WATCH: U.S. forces unleash a lethal strike on a go-fast vessel in the Caribbean that SOUTHCOM says was actively involved in narco-trafficking.



Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out the operation along an established trafficking route, killing four people SOUTHCOM… pic.twitter.com/qYONWqjg2R — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2026

The latest operation comes after reports emerged that the U.S. military will soon move its unmanned aerial vehicle assets out of Africa and into Latin America to continue their drug interdiction efforts to protect American borders.

The U.S. military is expected to move most of its MQ-9 "Reaper" drones out of Africa and into U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which oversees Latin America, according to six sources who spoke with CNN. The Pentagon declined to comment.



The shift comes as the Trump… pic.twitter.com/jA9nJT6GKe — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 18, 2026

Counterdrug and terrorism operations have largely flown under the national radar as all eyes look toward a possible resurgence in the conflict between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States and Israel.

On Sept. 15, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) forces successfully interdicted a floating refueling station supporting illicit at-sea drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific.



Intelligence confirmed the vessel's… pic.twitter.com/LEADvwvH9b — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 15, 2026

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