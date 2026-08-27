EXCLUSIVE: James Talarico Calls the Idea That Christians Are America's Villains 'Spot On'

An unearthed clip of Democrat candidate James Talarico from an appearance on the Higher Learning podcast in 2025 showed that the progressive agreed with the assessment that Christians are the "villains" of American society.

Advertisement

SCOOP: In a 2025 appearance on the Higher Learning podcast, Democrat candidate James Talarico called the idea that Christians are the "villains" of American society "spot on." pic.twitter.com/GYE7lSHbvs — Joe Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) August 27, 2026

In an episode published on August 5, Van Lathan Jr., host of Higher Learning, went on an extensive rant proclaiming that American Christians nationwide are “villains” and “mean people” who he expected to see “saying something wild,” all while Talarico laughed and nodded in agreement. Talarico then told Lathan Jr. that he didn’t believe that Christianity as “defining someone as a good person” was dead, but agreed that his "assessment is spot on.”

Talarico’s strain of “good person” Christianity comes from St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, headed by Jim Rigby. Rigby has employed the use of an “inclusive Bible” that forbids solely masculine pronouns for God and considers the use of titles like “King” or “Lord” for Jesus Christ to be akin to “rape culture.” St. Andrew’s Presbyterian distributes sexually explicit books to children with the message that “God is queer, and funds Planned Parenthood and trans youth summer camps.

Just one month after his appearance on Higher Learning, Talarico would launch his bid for the U.S. Senate and attempt to walk back his far-left stances.

Talarico has been at the center of a number of controversies for his past anti-Christian remarks or heretical beliefs about the faith. He has dubbed himself as a ‘Christian who hates Christianity,” joked that introducing the faith to your children is the equivalent of “forcing beer on minors,” claimed that God is not Christian, and attempted to use the Annunciation of the Lord as justification for abortion.

Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico says the Bible is pro-choice.



TALARICO: "The Angel comes down and asks Mary if this is something she wants to do...to me that is an affirmation..." pic.twitter.com/Nk9tLu3hVH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 3, 2026

Talarico will face off against Republican candidate Ken Paxton for the Texas Senate seat in just 68 days.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.