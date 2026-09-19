Iowa Dem Tried to Attack This GOP Rep Over China. She Should Be Careful.

Democrat Iowa state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott is running against Rep. Zach Nunn in Iowa’s 3rd District. It’s a swing district — a Democrat can certainly win here. But if they run these trash ads that are easily shot up like Swiss cheese due to hypocrisy, it could be tough sledding.

Advertisement

Trone claims Nunn is like the Manchurian candidate, someone in China’s pocket. I believe the term is that he’s taken thousands of dollars from business interests in Beijing. The crux of the attack is that Nunn took donations from Syngenta, which is now run by ChemChina.

Okay, but does Garriott know that FEC filings are public? She’s been taking cash from lefty megadonors who might as well speak Mandarin, given how entwined their interests are with China. Top lawyer Adam Klein assisted with ChemChina’s purchase of Syngenta. And then there’s Jonathan and Jennifer Soros, whose interests included a $25 million cash injection into Hainan Airlines in 2005; Jonathan served as deputy co-chair of the Soros Fund at the time.

Nunn served in the U.S. Air Force for twenty years, remains a colonel in the Air Force Reserve, and has pushed bills to curb China’s encroachment into Iowa’s farmlands.

You can’t say someone is in China’s pocket or letting China run roughshod over American interests when you’re the one receiving that Beijing cash. It just doesn’t work, Sarah.

Try again.

Iowa Socialist Sarah Trone Garriott voted against letting Iowans keep more of their money THEN voted to spend it on illegal immigrant benefits & trans surgeries.



You earn it. Radical @SarahforIowa burns it.https://t.co/OBa9hwBuQe — NRCC (@NRCC) September 16, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.