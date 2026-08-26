Tim Walz Just Got Roasted for Lying About Rescued Campers

It's hard to believe that Tim Walz was almost a heartbeat away from the presidency. In addition to his incompetent leadership in Minnesota, where he oversaw rising crime, protected illegal aliens (even pardoning a sex offender), and allowed billions in fraud in the state's welfare programs, he's just a mean, dishonest little man.

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This is the guy who cheered a crash of Tesla stocks, too, forgetting that Tesla employs a lot of working-class Americans.

The pettiness runs deep, and so does his willingness to lie if it means smearing President Trump. And that's what Walz did recently. With wildfires raging in Canada again, Walz falsely claimed that the Trump administration did nothing to help YMCA campers threatened by the blaze.

Instead, he gave Canada credit for the rescue. This was in response to the ongoing trade war between the Trump administration and Canadian PM Carney, of course.

When a group of YMCA campers needed to be rescued during the wildfires on our northern border, it was Canada who immediately helped. Not a word from Trump. https://t.co/zqCIk4tKj4 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 24, 2026

There's just one problem with this: the campers were in Canada.

Here's more (emphasis added):

Fifteen YMCA campers and guides were on advanced, invite-only canoe trips in Wabakimi Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada when changing fire conditions prevented them from evacuating the area. At a briefing Wednesday morning, Gov. Tim Walz said Canadian authorities had located and was in the process of extracting one of the groups. The second group remained stranded on a sandbar awaiting rescue, which was challenging due to the remoteness of the area. Michel Tigan, senior vice president of adventure and wellbeing for YMCA of the North, confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that both groups had been rescued and that all campers were safe. One group consisting of two guides and five campers was rescued by plane while the other, consisting of two guides and six campers, was rescued by helicopter.

Walz knew this. He lied anyway.

Because they were actually IN Canada. pic.twitter.com/W921v43QGm — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) August 24, 2026

It's right there in the headline.

So, now you want Trump to invade Canada?



You would need three promotions to get to be a retard, Tim. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 25, 2026

If President Trump had sent a rescue team into Canada, that would be the narrative: Trump invaded Canada without consulting local government!

Is Trump now responsible for people in Ontario, Canada?



If they should have been rescued by U.S. personnel, why didn't you send Minnesota State personnel to rescue them?



Clown. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 24, 2026

Because scoring a political win against Trump was more important than saving Americans.

The fires and campers were in Canada so wtf are you talking about. Why didn’t you go rescue them? https://t.co/BrmFSZI1xA — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) August 24, 2026

Walz didn't care. They weren't illegal aliens or Somali fraudsters, after all.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome runs deep with the Democrats, and it runs really deep with Tim Walz.

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