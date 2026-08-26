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Tim Walz Just Got Roasted for Lying About Rescued Campers

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 7:45 AM
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Tim Walz Just Got Roasted for Lying About Rescued Campers
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It's hard to believe that Tim Walz was almost a heartbeat away from the presidency. In addition to his incompetent leadership in Minnesota, where he oversaw rising crime, protected illegal aliens (even pardoning a sex offender), and allowed billions in fraud in the state's welfare programs, he's just a mean, dishonest little man.

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This is the guy who cheered a crash of Tesla stocks, too, forgetting that Tesla employs a lot of working-class Americans.

The pettiness runs deep, and so does his willingness to lie if it means smearing President Trump. And that's what Walz did recently. With wildfires raging in Canada again, Walz falsely claimed that the Trump administration did nothing to help YMCA campers threatened by the blaze.

Instead, he gave Canada credit for the rescue. This was in response to the ongoing trade war between the Trump administration and Canadian PM Carney, of course.

There's just one problem with this: the campers were in Canada.

Here's more (emphasis added):

Fifteen YMCA campers and guides were on advanced, invite-only canoe trips in Wabakimi Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada when changing fire conditions prevented them from evacuating the area. At a briefing Wednesday morning, Gov. Tim Walz said Canadian authorities had located and was in the process of extracting one of the groups. The second group remained stranded on a sandbar awaiting rescue, which was challenging due to the remoteness of the area. 

Michel Tigan, senior vice president of adventure and wellbeing for YMCA of the North, confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that both groups had been rescued and that all campers were safe. One group consisting of two guides and five campers was rescued by plane while the other, consisting of two guides and six campers, was rescued by helicopter.

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Walz knew this. He lied anyway.

It's right there in the headline.

If President Trump had sent a rescue team into Canada, that would be the narrative: Trump invaded Canada without consulting local government!

Because scoring a political win against Trump was more important than saving Americans.

Walz didn't care. They weren't illegal aliens or Somali fraudsters, after all.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome runs deep with the Democrats, and it runs really deep with Tim Walz.

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News Topics CANADA | DONALD TRUMP | MINNESOTA | TIM WALZ | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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