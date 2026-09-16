Democrats Go All in on Supporting Macklemore Over Israel and American Jews

The Democrat Party is now the party of antisemitism and anti-Israel activism. There's no other way to explain their behavior over the last several years, since the 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. Every day, the Democrats come out and attack the Jewish nation, threaten to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and support legislation that would leave the one bastion of democracy and freedom in the Middle East an easy target for the Islamist nations trying to wipe it off the map.

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This week, rap artist Macklemore was kicked off Ed Sheeran's tour following an anti-Israel, antisemitic rant that cheered on Palestine and mocked Jews. Macklemore even put on a wig and a fake rubber nose to belittle and attack Jews. Several other artists have dropped from the tour in protest, which tells us all we need to know about them, too.

And now several Democrats have come out in support of Macklemore. Yesterday, it was Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Her Washington congressional district has more than half of the state's Jewish population, yet Jayapal was more concerned about Macklemore, who she called her constituent.

Ro Khanna also said he was proud of Macklemore's "courage" after Macklemore said he wanted to treat all people equally.

Wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial. pic.twitter.com/BOJ9xMoIZn — Macklemore (@macklemore) September 7, 2026

That offer does not apply to Jews, of course.

Yes, attacking Jews is so courageous.

Look at all that courage.

You can tell the content of a person's character by the people they admire https://t.co/qQoFhV5ZFz pic.twitter.com/xPMxs9KQtm — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 15, 2026

And we know everything about Khanna's character now, and none of it's good.

But Pramila and Ro weren't the only ones who came out in support of Macklemore. So did AOC. She's even boycotting Ed Sheeran over Macklemore's removal from the tour.

🗣️ Rep. AOC tells @hicharliecotton she is boycotting Ed Sheeran because she says he's complicit in Robert Kraft and other stadium owners' efforts to silence Macklemore. pic.twitter.com/zuISc3zaFs — TMZ (@TMZ) September 15, 2026

"I think that what we've seen, especially it's not just what has happened with the act and removing Macklemore from the lineup but when you see what Robert Kraft did to line up all of the stadiums to censor speech in that one specific way, it's become clear that this is not about one music artist or two music artists, but this is about how just a handful of stadium owners and the elite can prevent an entire issue, in this case the genocide in Gaza, but it doesn't stop there. It could be speaking out about AI, it could be speaking out about any issue that you can now just get a handful of stadium owners to ensure that an entire person's career can be jeopardized for speaking out about any issue."

Where was AOC when Biden was deplatforming people from social media, including YouTube?

She was silent. Because she loves censoring her opponents.

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Stadium owners have a right to decide who does and doesn't have access to their venues. Period.

If you’d like a preview of the 2028 Dem presidential debates, this is the hill AOC is currently defending https://t.co/79ocne2PWK pic.twitter.com/b5FYAdkkDX — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 16, 2026

2028 is going to be a bunch of Democrats trying to prove they hate Israel most.

For what it’s worth, I worked at TMZ for a few years and can tell you there is approximately a 0% chance any of these interviews in DC with AOC are spontaneous. https://t.co/YwYl07guXt — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 16, 2026

They are not. But the anti-Israel, anti-Jewish sentiment is very, very real.

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