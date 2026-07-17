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Tipsheet

Trump Demands Accountability As Canadian Wildfire Smoke Hits America

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 17, 2026 4:15 PM
Trump Demands Accountability As Canadian Wildfire Smoke Hits America
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Canadian wildfire smoke drifts down into the U.S. this week, President Donald Trump is demanding accountability from the Canadian government, including extra tariffs.

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The president blamed the country for a lack of proper forest management, adding that he plans to contact Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday. 

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday afternoon.

“The cost is incalculable! Canada has refused to engage in basic Forest Management and Debris Removal, knowing that such refusal will lead to exactly this result,” the president added, calling it “Willful Negligence.”

The president added that the smoke issues are a “yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.”

Large portions of the Northeastern and Midwestern U.S. are dealing with poor air quality and smoky skies on Friday, as well as parts of the Pacific Northwest.

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CANADA DONALD TRUMP TARIFFS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USA

"The situation regarding the wildfires has seriously deteriorated over the past three weeks across the country, particularly in northwestern Ontario," Carney posted to X on Wednesday. "Thousands of people have had to evacuate their communities, not knowing if their homes would be spared."

"On behalf of Canadians, I want to thank the brave firefighters, first responders, Indigenous and local leaders who are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the population. Our government is in close contact with its provincial, municipal and Indigenous partners and is ready to provide additional assistance as needed," Carney continued.

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