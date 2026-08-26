Abdul El-Sayed Did Not Just Try to Exploit Dolly Parton's Death for Political Gain, Did He?

One of the many reasons that Dolly Parton was so loved by so many is that she was truly apolitical. She didn't speak out on issues, didn't endorse candidates, and simply lived her life and helped people. Of course, someone was going to politicize her death, and you'll not be shocked to learn it was Abdul El-Sayed.

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Abdul probably had no idea who Dolly Parton was until about five minutes before he decided to use her death to boost his campaign. But — hoo boy – did that backfire on him.

Dolly Parton used her gift for music to highlight the challenges of poverty, inequality, and struggle in ways that uplifted and inspired working people.



“And I told 'em all the story / Momma told me while she sewed / And how my coat of many colors / Was worth more than all… — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 25, 2026

Dolly Parton also used her wealth to help people without the government getting involved. El-Sayed would have taken all her money and not done nearly as much to help people.

Your religious laws would have had her covered from head to toe and restricted her from playing music or expressing herself publicly. — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 25, 2026

Yep. Under Sharia law, there are no Dolly Partons.

Leave it to you to exploit her death for political gain. D**k. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 25, 2026

Are we surprised by this? No, no we are not.

Thanks for telling us who Dolly Parton was…



*SQUINTS*



…Abdul El-Sayed. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 26, 2026

El-Sayed has not once listened to a Dolly Parton song. Bank on that.

I didn’t think anyone would actually politicize Dolly Parton’s death, but here we are https://t.co/WRXugWXFLy — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 26, 2026

Here we are.

Hilarious watching this privileged spoiled rich kid from wealthy Bloomfield Hills @AbdulElSayed pretend he's down with the struggle of America's working poor because he googled a Dolly Parton song. Total fraud. How many believe this phony knew the lyrics to any Dolly song? https://t.co/yz2yzoQEPe — Debbie Schlussel חי-ה דבורה שליסל (@DebbieSchlussel) August 26, 2026

No one believes he knew anything about Dolly Parton until yesterday.

This whole thing smacks of political opportunism. Under Sharia law — which El-Sayed said he's obligated to follow until the day he dies — Dolly Parton doesn't exist. Music doesn't exist. Dolly Parton worked her way out of poverty not by government handouts but by using her God-given talents.

Then she turned around and used her wealth to better the lives of others without some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C. taking his cut of her wealth first. She put Dollywood employees through college. She sent 300 million books to children. She helped wildfire victims and hurricane victims. She built hospitals. She is the embodiment of the American Dream, and El-Sayed's policies would destroy that on a variety of levels.

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