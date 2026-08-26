DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Abdul El-Sayed Did Not Just Try to Exploit Dolly Parton's Death for Political Gain, Did He?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 10:00 AM
Advertisement
Abdul El-Sayed Did Not Just Try to Exploit Dolly Parton's Death for Political Gain, Did He?
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

One of the many reasons that Dolly Parton was so loved by so many is that she was truly apolitical. She didn't speak out on issues, didn't endorse candidates, and simply lived her life and helped people. Of course, someone was going to politicize her death, and you'll not be shocked to learn it was Abdul El-Sayed.

Advertisement

Abdul probably had no idea who Dolly Parton was until about five minutes before he decided to use her death to boost his campaign. But — hoo boy – did that backfire on him.

Dolly Parton also used her wealth to help people without the government getting involved. El-Sayed would have taken all her money and not done nearly as much to help people.

Yep. Under Sharia law, there are no Dolly Partons.

Are we surprised by this? No, no we are not.

El-Sayed has not once listened to a Dolly Parton song. Bank on that.

Here we are.

Recommended
Abigail Spanberger Just Admitted There Are at Least 300K Illegal Aliens in Virginia Amy Curtis Is the Ayatollah Dead? Here's What Trump Thinks. Cameron Arcand
Advertisement

No one believes he knew anything about Dolly Parton until yesterday.

This whole thing smacks of political opportunism. Under Sharia law — which El-Sayed said he's obligated to follow until the day he dies — Dolly Parton doesn't exist. Music doesn't exist. Dolly Parton worked her way out of poverty not by government handouts but by using her God-given talents.

Then she turned around and used her wealth to better the lives of others without some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C. taking his cut of her wealth first. She put Dollywood employees through college. She sent 300 million books to children. She helped wildfire victims and hurricane victims. She built hospitals. She is the embodiment of the American Dream, and El-Sayed's policies would destroy that on a variety of levels.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | CONSERVATISM | FAITH | MUSIC
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Abigail Spanberger Just Admitted There Are at Least 300K Illegal Aliens in Virginia

Abigail Spanberger Just Admitted There Are at Least 300K Illegal Aliens in Virginia

Amy Curtis
Is the Ayatollah Dead? Here's What Trump Thinks.

Is the Ayatollah Dead? Here's What Trump Thinks.

Cameron Arcand
James O'Keefe Just Put Lisa Murkowski's Anti-SAVE America Act Stance Through the Shredder

James O'Keefe Just Put Lisa Murkowski's Anti-SAVE America Act Stance Through the Shredder

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos