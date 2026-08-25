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Here's How One MA School District Handled a Third Grader's Title IX Complaint

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 25, 2026 12:15 PM
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Here's How One MA School District Handled a Third Grader's Title IX Complaint
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Parents in one Massachusetts school district are building an effort to recall the school committee following its abysmal handling of a Title IX complaint filed on behalf of a third-grade student. That student, a girl, said that on May 1 of this year a boy entered her bathroom and looked under and through the bathroom stall door before opening it while the girl was partially undressed. The girl told her parents, Luis and Kerri Rivera, and now has severe anxiety about attending school.

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The Riveras said they told Principal Heidi Letendre multiple times since last November that this boy was using the girls' restroom and that Letendre called the May 1 incident "unacceptable." But then backpedaled and told the parents that the boy was "legally allowed" to enter the bathroom under state gender-identity guidance.

The school then said the Riveras' daughter should use a single-occupancy bathroom or the nurse's bathroom. No disciplinary action was taken against the boy.

The Massachusetts Liberty Legal Center filed a Title IX complaint on behalf of the Rivera family.

The school district reviewed the complaint and closed it, but like the cowards they are, the email didn't go out until 7 PM on a Friday night.

Here's more:

Luis Rivera revealed that he was sent the following email Friday by the school stating that the complaint was dismissed.

“Our school district has received and accepted the decision made by an independent decision maker following a Title IX investigation into a complaint brought forward May 4 by a Rochester Memorial School parent.

“The review found that school building staff and the district administrators acted in compliance with the law, and the investigation found no violation of a student’s Title IX rights had occurred. The investigation of the matter is now considered closed.

...

“Our charge is to provide a nurturing learning environment that is safe and welcoming for all of the children who are entrusted into our care. Let us not forget that the matter in question involves two 9-year-old children. We believe that we are bound by law and state education policy and that age-appropriate handling of student matters in a public school setting is best left to the professional educators who know how to do their jobs correctly and effectively.

“During this process, our educators and administrators have been subject to innumerable explicit, angry, and threatening communications both directly to them and indirectly via social media. While we have been made to believe that almost all of the communications received came from sources with no connection to Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester or any other community in or near Massachusetts, as we begin the school year in two weeks there will be an increased police presence in our district. We have been in constant contact with our local police chiefs.

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It's absolutely despicable.

Set aside for a moment the trans ideology nonsense, and ponder this question: if another girl had peeped into the bathroom stall and opened the door to expose the Riveras' daughter, would that have been dismissed under the state's gender laws? Probably not.

So the implication here is not only that boys have access to girls' safe spaces, but that they can also abuse girls while they do it, and engage in behavior girls wouldn't be allowed to get away with.

Rivera held a protest over the weekend and is mounting a recall effort against the school committee.

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News Topics EDUCATION | MASSACHUSETTS | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TITLE IX | TRANSGENDER
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