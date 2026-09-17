Is America Committing Suicide?

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” — Abraham Lincoln “A great civilization is not conquered from without until it has [first] destroyed itself from within”—Will Durant

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Here is a recent headline from Breitbart: “The Dying Citizen: Los Angeles Democrats Seek to Open Door to Foreigners Voting in City Elections.”

Nations, countries, empires change, of course. That is, to a certain extent, inevitable. Some disappear forever. Babylon, Assyria, Persia, the Hittites, Girgashites, and Sumer are no longer with us, at least not by those names and governments. Some nations survive, but in different forms. Egypt today is not the Egypt of the pharaohs. The Rome of Italy is not the Rome of the Republic or Empire. The Britain of the Empire doesn’t even come close to the Britain of the 21st century. Some countries — very few — actually don’t change much. China doesn’t call its one-man ruler of today an “emperor,” and its government is now a “communist,” but it’s basically the same as it’s always been — one man on top, with his nobility, killing its people and giving them whatever the government wants them to have. A government by another name, but still the same.

So, it’s not surprising to see the America of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution changing, morphing into something else. Sir Alexander Tytler told us that the average life of the greatest civilizations is about 200 years. That’s the average; some go longer, some not so long, but it averages out to about 200 years. America is 250 years old this year, at least the United States in name. But the country has changed, and is changing. The Breitbart headline above indicates that. Amnesty is coming, folks, and we aren’t going to stop it. It’s part of the “change” that America is undergoing.

Of course, to say that America “has changed” or “is changing,” we must have some standard of comparison: changed from what?

The self-destruction Lincoln spoke of obviously indicates a change from what had previously been, and in America’s case, we look at what the Founders established, or at least set forth as the ideal for the nation. America has never adhered perfectly to its founding principles; just as no Christian ever perfectly obeys the teachings of Jesus, our country has fallen short of its founding ideals. But they are there to guide us, to show us what our Founders wanted the nation to be. And we have certainly changed from those principles. Boy, have we changed, and the Democrat Party is attempting to completely overthrow those ideals. The Breitbart quote above is one indication of that.

Our Founders would never have even thought in such terms as letting foreigners vote. A country doesn’t exist without citizenship. It would be nothing but a globular, amorphous mass of humanity without any unity. Even the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t accept that.

Our Founders wanted America to be a country with a virtuous citizenry and limited government, with a Constitution based upon the teachings of the common God all Americans of the time believed in. “The future and success of America is not in this Constitution, but in the laws of God upon which this Constitution is founded” (James Madison). Note, please, the “future and success” of America is based upon the “laws of God.” Well, to say the least, the Democrats do not believe and want that, and are trying to extinguish it. And for half the country, at least, they have changed it.

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But while some change is inevitable, death is not (e.g., Egypt, Rome, Britain). The Democrats, however, are trying to kill the America our Founders established, yet keep the same name. I guess they want to call their country “America.” They are trying to kill everything else; we’ll see if the name “America” survives their onslaught.

Not all change is bad, of course. We are all certainly happy that slavery no longer exists, at least the chattel slavery of early American history. We’d like to see racism die, but the Democrats keep that going. But again, they want to, and are killing Judeo/Christian virtue and replacing it with promiscuity and licentiousness. They are attempting to destroy what little remains of the limited government Constitution and replace it with socialist totalitarian oppression. “The greatest danger to American freedom is a government that ignores the Constitution” (Thomas Jefferson). That is exactly what the Democrats want. They are endeavoring to decimate the American dream of individual advancement and achievement through property rights and hard work, and replace it with government dependency and oppression for as many people as possible. They have (with a whole lot of help from Republicans) destroyed government frugality and fiscal responsibility, and supplanted it with spendthrift waste and corruption. And it’s all for one reason — power.

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Actually, the Democrats (most politicians) don’t really care what kind of America exists, or even if “America” exists, as long as whatever is “there” is controlled by them. What they are doing has one aim in mind — total power for themselves, none for you. That’s the “change” they want most. It will kill the America our Founders established.

“It is in the nature of an empire to disintegrate soon, for the energy that created it disappears from those who inherit it” (Will Durant). Can we save America, the America of the Founders? Do we want to save virtue and limited government? Well, I do. But to save that, we will have to get rid of the cancers that are now killing America, and voluntarily return to the principles of the Declaration and Constitution. It can be done, but the problem is, at least half the country doesn’t want to. They want to murder traditional America and live their promiscuous, licentious, debauched, corrupt lives, dependent upon a dominant, totalitarian government.

Yeah, we are destroying from within the America our Founders established. That’s suicide.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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