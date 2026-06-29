Did You Hear What Democrat Joanna Mendoza Called Parents Wanting to Protect Girls’ Sports?

Joanna Mendoza, who is running for Congress in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, has a track record of supporting trans-identifying biological males competing in girls' sports and using girls' bathrooms. That's not her only radical position, unfortunately. Earlier this month, the New York Post reported that Mendoza wants to legalize prostitution to "benefit trans women of color" in Arizona. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called out Mendoza by name during a recent press conference, saying,

"Apparently that's a thing," when it came to Mendoza's push to decriminalize trans prostitution.

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When it comes to "gender-inclusive restrooms" in our schools, Mendoza made it very clear six years ago that she supports such policies and that she opposes "anti-transgender athlete laws."

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"If you're elected, would you protect all LGBTQ+ youth at every education level including equity-based sex ed curriculum and anti-discrimination policies for the classroom, gender inclusive restrooms, and opposing anti-transgender athlete laws?" Mendoza was asked.

"Yes," Mendoza replied. "You know, children, when they go to school, they want to feel accepted. They want to be in an environment where they're safe, and I believe that we need to ensure that our students from all backgrounds from the LGBTQ community should feel accepted and safe in their environments."

Mendoza went even further to say those policies would cover adults as well. "That includes practices and laws that would ensure that LGBTQ community and staff also," she added.

As most Democrats have done, Mendoza not only dismisses the concerns of parents and of those who want to protect girls' sports and safe spaces, but attacks them as well.

"This is just another example of the regressive mindset that the incumbents have in this district," Mendoza said. "You know, one of the reasons that I stepped into this political fight was to ensure that everyone has equality for all. Equality for every single human being in Arizona and that includes our LGBTQ+ community. I think that legislation like the one that you mentioned is harmful. It's toxic. It takes away from who we are as Americans, to want to be inclusive, to want to fight for those that can't fight for themselves, to want to make things for everyone."

Unless you're a girl who wants to play sports. Then you don't deserve equality, fairness, or protection, it seems. And parents who are concerned about protecting their daughters are "toxic" and "regressive."

When Mendoza ran for the state legislature, she made it clear the Democrats had bills ready to go to force their radical trans agenda on voters, saying the only reason the bills didn't pass was that Democrats do not have the majority.

In other words, Mendoza and Democrats will ram this unpopular legislation through the moment they get a majority.

What's most notable is that Equality Arizona deleted some of that footage from its social media pages. Is Mendoza trying to hide her radical views from voters? It sure seems like she is.

"Democrat lobbyist Joanna Mendoza calling concerned parents 'toxic' and 'harmful' showed just how out of touch she is with Arizonans. Instead of focusing on affordability, Mendoza seems obsessed with attacking parents and pushing far-left transgender policies that families reject," said NRCC Spokesperson Ben Petersen.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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