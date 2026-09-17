Poland Sounds Alarm on Russia, Then Trump Announces 'Major Progress' on New Base

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is now one step closer to having an Army base in Poland, shortly after Polish leaders have publicly expressed concern that Russia is eyeing conflict with the Eastern European nation for its backing of Ukraine.

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“GREAT NEWS! Thanks to the bold leadership of my friend, Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, major progress is being made toward establishing a U.S. Army base in Poland,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday.

“If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

Troops are currently stationed at the U.S. Army Garrison Poland, but not a full base.

The post comes as American diplomats are attempting to hash out a peace deal with Russia and Ukraine, as the war rages on Poland’s doorstep.

Earlier this month, the Polish government said it had to strike down drones from Russia while the nation was trying to hit Ukraine, according to BBC News.

Lojalność wobec sojuszników i determinacja - to nasza wspólna siła. Nie oddamy ani kawałka terytorium. pic.twitter.com/RGBbPQDZXY — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) September 17, 2026

Donald Tusk, Poland’s Prime Minister, also said that he has knowledge that Russia wants to hit Ukrainian allies with missiles and drones, Reuters reported on Thursday.

“Loyalty to our allies and determination - that is our common strength. We will not yield a single inch of territory,” Tusk posted to X on Thursday, according to an English translation, writing in an earlier post that “tough exams lie ahead of us. Anyone who questions our alliances today harms Poland. We must be prepared for every scenario."

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