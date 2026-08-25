Did Hakeem Jeffries Really Just Call the Trump Administration That?

It's painfully clear the Democrats have no plan for 2026 beyond "attack President Trump" and raise our taxes to pay for massive, fraud-ridden social programs. That's it. There are no Democrat plans for affordability or keeping Americans safe; they want to use their power to weaponize the government against President Trump, his staff, and — ultimately — his voters.

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So pay attention when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries warns that the "Trump cartel" won't get a pass if he's made Majority Leader.

No one from the Trump Cartel is getting a pass. pic.twitter.com/QA0yxs0mTO — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 25, 2026

"Wanted to give you a little real talk on this Jared Kushner situation," Jeffries said. "He asked for a meeting and I took it to discuss the affordability crisis that exists that is not a hoax. At the same period of time, I shouldn't have to say it but I am: no one is going to get a pass. We're going to hold every single member of the Trump cartel accountable. Beginning on day one. If you're stealing from the American people, shortchanging the American people, or screwing over the American people you're going to be held accountable."

Unless you're a Somali fraudster in Minnesota.

"We're going to follow the facts, apply the law, and be guided by the Constitution beginning on day one," he continued. "And hold the crooks accountable. And that's what we've done as House Democrats."

Is he serious right now?

"From the beginning of this Congress, battled the Trump administration on tariffs, battled them on Medicaid, battled them on Epstein, battled them on nutritional assistance. Battled them on the Affordable Care Act. Battled them on the reckless war of choice in Iran. Battled them on ICE funding and battled them on the unprecedented corruption released on the American people," he continued.

They lost all those battles, by the way.

"And we've delivered results. Pam Bondi is gone. Kristi Noem is gone, and we're just getting started. At the same period of time, the affordability crisis in this country is very real. It needs to be dealt with. I hear about it every day in the community in Brooklyn and all across the country. Wherever I may be, people are drowning in this failed economy and are demanding action," Jeffries said.

Are they demanding Democrats spend time and money weaponizing the government against Trump? Somehow we doubt that. But that's what the Democrats will do. They won't focus on affordability; they'll go after Trump and his administration.

"We have a responsibility to deal with the fact that life is too expensive. Far too many people are stressed the eff out. When it's time to go to the grocery store, pay the rent, or put gas in the tank, that's crazy. That should not be happening in the United States of America, and we have a responsibility to address it," Jeffries said.

By calling the Trump administration a cartel? Great strategy.

Jeffries doubled down on this on CNN.

SICK



House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries doubles down on smearing the Trump administration as a "cartel."



What is wrong with him? pic.twitter.com/AIYurPYn6z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2026

"Listen, Donald Trump has conducted himself like an organized crime boss. These people have unleashed unprecedented corruption on the American people," Jeffries said.

You took the meeting, Hakeem, then posted “Trump Cartel.” Pick a lane. Either you sat down or they’re a cartel. Can’t be both. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 25, 2026

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He'll play both sides.

This is the kind of hard hitting content Democrats need in order to win. Please give your media team a raise — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott) August 25, 2026

Keep it up, Hakeem. It'll win over voters.

According to Democrats, voters who can't afford groceries will feel better when they know Hakeem Jeffries is trying to jail Trump officials. That'll totally put food on the table.

Or something.

He looks like his mommy dressed him for his first day of school https://t.co/8Lfi5Jx9FR — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 25, 2026

That hat is two sizes too big.

Why are you having a meeting with the president’s son-in-law about affordability?



Does he control the prices? https://t.co/1yxyPEnjp9 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 25, 2026

All Democrats wanted to do was push the "Trump cartel" narrative. They have no plans to help Americans. They'll spend the next two years staging show trials and kangaroo courts.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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