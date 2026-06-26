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Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 26, 2026 6:55 AM
Hakeem Jeffries Got Cooked by This CNBC Host...and It Was Beautiful to Watch
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is having a rough week. His list of candidates was rejected by New York socialists, with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani scoring a hat trick with his endorsed candidates. The Democratic Party’s 2026 midterm hopes hit a significant speed bump, as the party will need to spend on races it hadn't planned for, and its financial situation this cycle is at its worst in a generation.

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The GOP has the financial edge, and Jeffries is not the right person to lead this effort. Once again, this party’s ‘only attack Trump' approach backfired—this time on CNBC, where host Joe Kernen put the New York liberal in an awkward position. Jeffries was asked about the future of the party after he refused to condemn the extreme policy positions of Darializa Avila Chevalier, one of the socialists who won her primary on Tuesday.

KERNEN: “I know it takes time from the interview… but it doesn’t really answer the question… It totally shifted from what we’re talking about”

“When the Democrat Party includes someone in that tent that believes these things, I don’t think any of those things are gonna solve what you just talked about…”

“They were saying you’re next about Hakeem Jeffries. ‘You’re next! You’re next! You’re next!’”

“You can’t think this is a positive development in New York politics, can you? And oh they’ll, Dems will be Dems, I don’t see how you can say that”

“You need to reject those things, I think”

JEFFRIES: Donald Trump… 

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES NEW YORK

He also failed miserably when talking about oil prices, and he got wrecked live for lying about gas prices. 

Temu Obama is not the guy, and he’s dealing with a left-wing insurgency that will for sure swallow him up. 

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