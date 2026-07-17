It Seems Dems Get Cooked Every Time They Go on This Local NY Show

It happened again. Who knew Good Day New York would be a danger zone for Democrats, especially New York Democrats? Apparently, appearing on this show is as risky as Odysseus navigating between Scylla and Charybdis. The liberal to get chewed up was Gov. Kathy Hochul, who could not explain why the Empire State’s job-creating and investing class was fleeing the state, akin to Saigon c. 1975.

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Hochul pivoted but used figures from four years ago.

Kathy Hochul is grilled by NYC media on report of businesses and wealthy individuals fleeing the city.



Hochul counters that the data is from 2022. The host wants to know if it's really any better now.



Hochul doesn't answer, then pivots to blaming Trump and Covid.



Host finally… pic.twitter.com/aIBrkWngiX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 15, 2026

In June, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) got the Good Day treatment when he brought up Trump and affordability:

Hakeem Jeffries gets RIPPED after talking about the economy.



HOST: Gas prices were up under Obama



JEFFRIES: Well, listen



HOST: And Biden, right?



JEFFRIES: Well, I’m not…



HOST: Didn’t we have gas prices over $5?



JEFFRIES: Well



HOST: I remember eggs were like $12 a dozen pic.twitter.com/CDcLlfpOHV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2026

HOST: Gas prices were up under Obama JEFFRIES: Well, listen HOST: And Biden, right? JEFFRIES: Well, I’m not… HOST: Didn’t we have gas prices over $5? JEFFRIES: Well HOST: I remember eggs were like $12 a dozen

If you can’t do this program without getting cooked, then what are you even doing, folks? Then again, Hochul and Jeffries aren't Democratic Party heavyweights. In fact, it's a party without one. There are plenty of blowhards, but no leader.

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