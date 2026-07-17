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It Seems Dems Get Cooked Every Time They Go on This Local NY Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 17, 2026 6:55 AM
It Seems Dems Get Cooked Every Time They Go on This Local NY Show
Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul via AP

It happened again. Who knew Good Day New York would be a danger zone for Democrats, especially New York Democrats? Apparently, appearing on this show is as risky as Odysseus navigating between Scylla and Charybdis. The liberal to get chewed up was Gov. Kathy Hochul, who could not explain why the Empire State’s job-creating and investing class was fleeing the state, akin to Saigon c. 1975. 

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Hochul pivoted but used figures from four years ago. 

In June, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) got the Good Day treatment when he brought up Trump and affordability:

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY HAKEEM JEFFRIES KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK

HOST: Gas prices were up under Obama

JEFFRIES: Well, listen

HOST: And Biden, right?

JEFFRIES: Well, I’m not…

HOST: Didn’t we have gas prices over $5?

JEFFRIES: Well

HOST: I remember eggs were like $12 a dozen

If you can’t do this program without getting cooked, then what are you even doing, folks? Then again, Hochul and Jeffries aren't Democratic Party heavyweights. In fact, it's a party without one. There are plenty of blowhards, but no leader. 

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