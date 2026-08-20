Scott Jennings Absolutely Triggered This Former Clinton Aide

Scott Jennings has a masterful way of speaking the truth and triggering the Left in the process. He did it again recently on CNN, when he absolutely set off former Clinton staffer Keith Boykin over Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff's treatment of Natalie Harp. The other day, Ossoff implied, not too subtly, that Harp — a Trump aide who credits his "Right to Try" legislation with saving her life from bone cancer — was involved in an inappropriate relationship with the President.

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It was a disgusting narrative the media were all too happy to parrot. CNN even dragged Harp's estranged brother on air to cast aspersions on Harp and her work in the White House.

Boykin refused to condemn Ossoff's comments and Jennings was having none of it.

Former Bill Clinton aide Keith Boykin went into a DEATH SPIRAL after Scott Jennings called out his hypocrisy on live TV.



Boykin REFUSED to condemn Democrat wonderboy Jon Ossoff over his sexist remarks about Trump White House aide Natalie Harp.



So Jennings pulled out the Clinton… pic.twitter.com/47CPTTiRge — Overton (@overton_news) August 20, 2026

"I said I don't believe in demeaning women," Jennings said, before turning to Boykin. "I don't know what your problem is. Didn't you work for Bill Clinton? I mean, my God, we know how Democrats treat women in the workplace."

Boykin was not happy.

"And do I defend Bill Clinton?" he asked. "I have not defended ... Scott Jennings is the master of deflection to the American people. He turns the subject here from Donald Trump to Bill Clinton because he doesn't want to talk about Donald Trump."

"He doesn't want to criticize his boss," Boykin added.

"It's how Democrats think of women in politics. Clinton, Ossoff. That's how they view women in politics," Jennings retorted.

Democrats argue that they are morally superior to Republicans, yet don't like it when you point out how they treat women in politics.

And it's not just Bill Clinton. Look at what the Democrats did to Lyndsey Fifield recently, after she came out and said Graham Platner was abusive during their relationship. They dismissed Fifield as a right-wing operative trying to interfere with the U.S. Senate race in Maine.

Bill Clinton’s main guy out here defending Ossoff for <checks notes> treating women working in politics like sexual objects. Pretty on brand, I guess. https://t.co/XugxX5eO6l — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 20, 2026

It's very on brand for Democrats.

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