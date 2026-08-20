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Scott Jennings Absolutely Triggered This Former Clinton Aide

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 20, 2026 3:45 PM
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Scott Jennings Absolutely Triggered This Former Clinton Aide
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Scott Jennings has a masterful way of speaking the truth and triggering the Left in the process. He did it again recently on CNN, when he absolutely set off former Clinton staffer Keith Boykin over Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff's treatment of Natalie Harp. The other day, Ossoff implied, not too subtly, that Harp — a Trump aide who credits his "Right to Try" legislation with saving her life from bone cancer — was involved in an inappropriate relationship with the President.

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It was a disgusting narrative the media were all too happy to parrot. CNN even dragged Harp's estranged brother on air to cast aspersions on Harp and her work in the White House.

Boykin refused to condemn Ossoff's comments and Jennings was having none of it.

"I said I don't believe in demeaning women," Jennings said, before turning to Boykin. "I don't know what your problem is. Didn't you work for Bill Clinton? I mean, my God, we know how Democrats treat women in the workplace."

Boykin was not happy.

"And do I defend Bill Clinton?" he asked. "I have not defended ... Scott Jennings is the master of deflection to the American people. He turns the subject here from Donald Trump to Bill Clinton because he doesn't want to talk about Donald Trump."

"He doesn't want to criticize his boss," Boykin added.

"It's how Democrats think of women in politics. Clinton, Ossoff. That's how they view women in politics," Jennings retorted.

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Democrats argue that they are morally superior to Republicans, yet don't like it when you point out how they treat women in politics.

And it's not just Bill Clinton. Look at what the Democrats did to Lyndsey Fifield recently, after she came out and said Graham Platner was abusive during their relationship. They dismissed Fifield as a right-wing operative trying to interfere with the U.S. Senate race in Maine.

It's very on brand for Democrats.

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News Topics BILL CLINTON | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JON OSSOFF | SCOTT JENNINGS
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