Sorry, Commie! Mamdani's New Tax Hike Just Got Torched by This Judge.

A New York judge has forced New York City’s race-communist mayor Zohran Mamdani to walk back his attempt to impose a tax on second homes.

BREAKING: New York judge orders NYC to scrap a list of more than 900,000 properties potentially subject to Mamdani’s new tax on second homes. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 29, 2026

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The rollout of New York City's pied-à-terre tax was dealt a major setback after a Staten Island judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs. https://t.co/ntgx0c6GTQ pic.twitter.com/BmwtFae4Tf — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2026

BREAKING: New York City must scrap its rollout of a tax on high-end second homes and start over, a judge ruled, per NYT — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 29, 2026

Staten Island Judge Wayne Ozzi chose to side with homeowners who looked to strike down the massive tax hike on homes worth more than $5 million, saying that Mamdani needed to start over if he wanted to pursue the policy.

Ozzi says that the Mamdani administration had not performed the necessary due diligence needed to implement the new tax. Around 17,000 notices were delivered to individuals who were to be subjected to the tax one week from now.

Ozzi additionally reprimanded the Mamdani administration for releasing a public list of 900,000 homes and their owners who could have potentially been subjected to the tax but did not receive notice, saying that the list must be removed.

“We’re gratified that the court has recognized we were right all along. The fact is that this administration failed to follow state law when it burdened New York City homeowners with proving they live in their own homes or be on the hook for paying a new surcharge,” Randy Mastro, the attorney representing the homeowners said, according to CNN.

The Mamdani spokesman has called the decision “wrong” and says that they “will not back down” on implementing the massive tax hike.

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