ESPN Hosts Say Trans Athletes Invading Women's Sports Isn't Happening

What happened to ESPN? The network once known for smart coverage of all things sports has devolved into yet another political platform for dissatisfied leftists who occasionally talk about baseball. It's disappointing and frustrating, especially when they lecture the rest of the country and tell us that thing that we all see happening isn't really happening.

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Such was the case with pundits Ari Chambers and Sam Jay, a former SNL writer. They both insist trans athletes just don't exist and it's just a right-wing made up controversy.

ESPN pundit Ari Chambers and former SNL writer Sam Jay on trans athletes:



"It just really seems like controversy for controversy's sake. It's not even a thing. It's not happening. It's not a threat to anything. Even if it was happening, it wouldn't be a threat to anything."… pic.twitter.com/Li0FgFm6Qg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 17, 2026

"I don't know the words for it, I'm disgusted," said Chambers.

"To me, it just seems like controversy for controversy's sake," said Jay. "It's not even a thing. It's not happening. It's not a threat to anything, even if it was happening, it wouldn't be a threat to anything. But it's actually not even going on."

"The language around it is very harmful, because words mean things," Chambers added. "I have always been a communicator, my degrees are in communication and English and when you say when you have girls against men, that is dangerous language."

"The real threat to women's sports is grooming, like sexual abuse," she added.

Yes, words do mean things.

The word "woman" means something. The word "transwoman" means man. Women's rights mean something, but they're rendered moot if the word woman doesn't have a real, tangible definition.

Gibberish. This competes with Kamala Harris word salads. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) August 17, 2026

It's the best they've got.

But the usurpation of women's sports by mentally ill men is, in fact, happening. William Thomas is one example. In 2021, the WNBA gave two boys the "Women Crush Wednesday" award after they stole at least 15 state titles from girls. Way back in 2023, the United Nations said at least 900 women had lost titles and awards to men.

And if it's not happening, then why do they object to a ban? If it's not happening, a ban wouldn't hurt anyone. Yet we're willing to bet that Chambers and Jay would lose their minds (and have) over laws banning men from women's sports.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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