DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Supreme Court Denies Missouri a Republican-Favorable Map Ahead of the Midterms

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 08, 2026 7:00 PM
Advertisement
Supreme Court Denies Missouri a Republican-Favorable Map Ahead of the Midterms
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Supreme Court has blocked an effort by Missouri to implement a new congressional map that would provide Republicans with one additional House seat ahead of the midterm elections.

Advertisement

The decision to not take up the case, made by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, forced the state to revert back to the 2022 congressional map but allowed for Missouri to include a ballot initiative to decide whether or not the state should implement the new map going forward in future elections. The decision comes following a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that likewise tossed the 2025 map in favor of the 2022 map.

To complicate matters further, just moments following Kavanaugh’s decision to strike down the new map, Judge Stephen Clark ruled that the state could in fact use the 2025 map for the midterm elections, stating that changes to the map following the primary would nullify votes across the state.

Recommended
Hope Walz Is Mad at Minnesota Republicans for This Ridiculous Reason Amy Curtis Zohran Mamdani Just Insulted Every 9/11 Victim, Survivor, and American With This Despicable Gesture Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The dueling decisions are sure to lead to greater legal action to clarify the status of Missouri’s map with Election Day just 56 days away. Republicans have largely come out the victors in court rulings pertaining to the midterms, with changes to the Voting Rights Act and a failed effort to strip Republican seats in Virginia solidifying the GOP’s chances of retaining the House.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GERRYMANDERING | JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH | MISSOURI | SUPREME COURT
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Hope Walz Is Mad at Minnesota Republicans for This Ridiculous Reason

Hope Walz Is Mad at Minnesota Republicans for This Ridiculous Reason

Amy Curtis
Zohran Mamdani Just Insulted Every 9/11 Victim, Survivor, and American With This Despicable Gesture

Zohran Mamdani Just Insulted Every 9/11 Victim, Survivor, and American With This Despicable Gesture

Amy Curtis
These Political Signs Are Popping Up in Wisconsin, and It's Great

These Political Signs Are Popping Up in Wisconsin, and It's Great

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos