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The Eiffel Tower Was Closed, and the Reason Why Is Bad News for French Women

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 08, 2026 2:45 PM
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The Eiffel Tower Was Closed, and the Reason Why Is Bad News for French Women
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Everyone knows the Eiffel Tower. It's the symbol that's synonymous with Paris, and a must-see for anyone who tours the city. But that attraction was closed recently, and the reason why should give all native French women pause. A Hindu delegation visited and directives told local authorities to "limit the presence of women" at the site.

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"The Eiffel Tower remained closed on Monday, following directives to limit the presence of women during the visit of a Hindu delegation," the post reads.

Here's more (emphasis original)

What happened during the visit of representatives from a Hindu organization to the Eiffel Tower? The doors of the famous Parisian monument remained closed all day Monday, September 7, after staff voted to strike, protesting directives aimed at limiting the presence of "female employees of the Eiffel Tower, including those from contractor companies," during the visit of a delegation from the religious association Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). In a letter obtained by franceinfo, the staff denounced "sexual discrimination."

On the sidelines of the inauguration of a temple in Bussy-Saint-Georges (Seine-et-Marne) on Saturday, "a delegation of about one hundred people" belonging to the organization visited the monument. "Some [female employees] were asked to leave their posts and move to a separate area," the employees denounced in their statement, speaking here without any union affiliation. "At some stations, they were replaced by men. And all female employees were instructed not to enter or cross certain areas while the delegation was present."

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This writer has been warning European women that their political leaders will sell out their sex-based rights to appease Islamist migrants, and now apparently Hindu visitors, too. The French didn't even bother handing the Hindu delegation a pamphlet explaining how women in France are, in fact, allowed to work at the Eiffel Tower.

"Shame on the management of the #TourEiffel for accepting the unworthy conditions of a Hindu delegation. These misogynistic bigots demanded to visit the Tower without crossing paths with women, and their odious demands were accepted," Pinet wrote.

Marine Le Pen, who is running for president, said this is unacceptable.

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"In France, we will never accept that the presence of women be 'limited,'" she wrote on X. "All light must be shed on what happened during this visit to the Eiffel Tower."

Feminists recently revolted against Le Pen when she vowed to ban the hijab in public. These women donned the symbol of Islamic oppression, and they'd undoubtedly cheer the segregation of women at the Eiffel Tower, too.

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News Topics FRANCE | WOMEN'S SPORTS
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